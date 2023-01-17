Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Related
WVNews
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pittsburgh-area woman who served time for a federal drug con…
WVNews
Millions in Harrison County (West Virginia) infrastructure projects underway with ARPA funds
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects are currently underway or in the planning stages in Harrison County as municipalities and public service districts spend their American Rescue Plan Act funds. A majority of the funds will be spent on water, sewer and...
WVNews
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
WVNews
Irish start fast in win over RCB, 53-34
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 9 Charleston Catholic built a double-digit first quarter lead for a 53-34 victory over Robert C. Byrd in boys basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Byrd Cage. The Irish (11-3) never trailed, scoring the first 11 points of the game to...
WVNews
WVU hopes TCU win a new start
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
WVNews
WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
WVNews
WVU women outlast Texas Tech
Behind a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) earned a 67-57 victory over Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Hemingway posted her third double-double of the...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit Texas Tech Postgame 1/21/23
West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit details the adjustments her team made to Texas Tech's lane-clogging defense which helped it record a 67-57 win on Saturday. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23
West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Comments / 0