Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Irish start fast in win over RCB, 53-34

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 9 Charleston Catholic built a double-digit first quarter lead for a 53-34 victory over Robert C. Byrd in boys basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Byrd Cage. The Irish (11-3) never trailed, scoring the first 11 points of the game to...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU hopes TCU win a new start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women outlast Texas Tech

Behind a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) earned a 67-57 victory over Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Hemingway posted her third double-double of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23

West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV

