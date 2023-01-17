ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

WVNews

Oklahoma St. 61, Iowa St. 59

IOWA ST. (14-4) Osunniyi 7-15 1-4 15, Grill 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 3-13 2-2 8, Kalscheur 5-13 2-3 14, Lipsey 3-6 2-3 8, T.King 5-10 0-0 10, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Ward 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-63 7-12 59.
IOWA STATE
WVNews

S. Illinois 61, Missouri St. 57

S. ILLINOIS (16-5) Domask 3-12 3-3 10, Rupert 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 0-0 10, Jones 4-12 0-0 11, Newton 4-6 0-0 10, D'Amico 2-3 0-0 5, Muila 4-7 0-1 8, Banks 2-5 2-2 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 5-6 61.
MISSOURI STATE
WVNews

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald...
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25. Charlotte said in a statement Walkes passed away early Thursday morning, without giving details of the accident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Aaliyah Edwards leads UConn women past Butler 79-39

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn routed Butler 79-39 on Saturday. Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each had 17 points for the short-handed Huskies (17-2, 10-0 Big East), who have won 10 in a row. Dorka Juhasz scored 14 points.
STORRS, CT

