Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor. Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage, Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told...
RALEIGH, NC
Employee injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said Friday it is investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Around 7:45 p.m., Raleigh police said officers responded to a reported shooting at the McDonald’s located at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road. Officers on scene found a man with...
RALEIGH, NC
Should you rent or buy a home in Triangle? Study says renting offers lower costs

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. And even though the recent decline in Raleigh rent prices isn’t likely to last, today’s report tracks why it might still be more affordable to rent than to buy.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
RALEIGH, NC
'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
DURHAM, NC
Expert from George Floyd murder trial questions Raleigh police's use of Taser before suspect's death

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a man who died while in custody of Raleigh police has questions about her son's death. Police say they used a Taser on 32-year-old Daryl Williams after he resisted arrest, running away from officers and into the woods. He was handcuffed, but later became unresponsive, according to police. Officers did provide life-saving measures and EMS was called. Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

