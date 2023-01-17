Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor. Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage, Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told...
Multiple families sue city of Raleigh over 'no-knock' raid on the wrong home
Three families are suing the the city of Raleigh after police officers raided the wrong home in May 2020. Detective Omar Abdullah led that raid – and was later fired after a string of wrongful drug arrests. It's a civil rights lawsuit over a "no-knock" warrant, and it's at...
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
No timeline for public water at two Cumberland County schools
Ron Ross often picks up his grandson Anthony from Alderman Road Elementary where students have been avoiding water fountains for years. "I'm scared," Ross' grandson Anthony Tatro said about the school's water. "It has chemicals and we cannot drink it." The fifth grader, along with more than 600 classmates, have...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Valverde remembers the call he got that night in early December. How could he forget?. “I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which...
Photos show aftermath of crash scene NC State Auditor Beth Wood is accused of leaving
RALEIGH, N.C. — New photos show the aftermath of a downtown Raleigh crash that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is charged with fleeing. WRAL News on Friday obtained images of the Dec. 8 crash. The photos show a dark sedan partially atop a parked white car near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets.
Employee injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said Friday it is investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Around 7:45 p.m., Raleigh police said officers responded to a reported shooting at the McDonald’s located at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road. Officers on scene found a man with...
Is Raleigh losing its history? Loss of yet another beloved institution triggers discussion over preserving city's culture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The loss of yet another Raleigh institution has locals and city leaders asking: Is enough being done to preserve the city’s history?. We’re talking about The Rockford-it’s been in Raleigh for about 30 years. Add it to the ever-growing list of about 8 iconic places to close within the past year.
Should you rent or buy a home in Triangle? Study says renting offers lower costs
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. And even though the recent decline in Raleigh rent prices isn’t likely to last, today’s report tracks why it might still be more affordable to rent than to buy.
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
Durham school board approves controversial redistricting plan that aims for educational equity
Durham Public School Board approved a controversial new redistricting plan Thursday night. The plan divides the district into five regions. The vote was near unanimous, as only one member of the board voted against the redistricting. Thousands of children will have to switch schools, but the district says the change...
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
Expert from George Floyd murder trial questions Raleigh police's use of Taser before suspect's death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a man who died while in custody of Raleigh police has questions about her son's death. Police say they used a Taser on 32-year-old Daryl Williams after he resisted arrest, running away from officers and into the woods. He was handcuffed, but later became unresponsive, according to police. Officers did provide life-saving measures and EMS was called. Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died.
SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
Police: Harnett County man arrested in Virginia after shooting at fiancee, child in Spring Lake
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A Harnett County man was arrested in Virginia on Thursday after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0