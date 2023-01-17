Read full article on original website
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 20-22
As the temperatures start to feel more like January, there are still a variety of free events to enjoy in East Tennessee
LIVE: Governor Bill Lee’s Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee is being inaugurated for his second term. Governor Lee is expected to focus on personal responsibility and the good that has been happening in Tennessee in his address.
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session.
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
Should marijuana be legalized in Tennessee? Lawmaker files bill to add cannabis-related questions to 2024 ballot
The questions would be non-binding and only serve as a gauge on public interest in Tennessee on the subjects of medical and recreational cannabis, as well as the decriminalization of some weed offenses.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Tennessee history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
A Tennessee judge threatens to confiscate cellphones of minors convicted of vaping
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many teens, their cellphone is one of their most valued possessions, but a Smith County juvenile court judge has threatened to take them away if they are convicted of vaping. Judge Branden Bellar wrote in his ruling that minors are vaping at an "unprecedented...
Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which states are next?
Paper? Plastic? Or none of the above?
Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing
Police in Missouri are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday.
Surgeon, others accused of destroying vaccines, giving fake shots to children
A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges in connection with allegations that they gave people fake vaccination cards and destroyed government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky man facing charges after domestic dispute involving a machete
A Pineville man is facing charges after police responded to a "domestic dispute" where the victim says he held a machete to her throat, the Bell County Sheriff's Department reports.
Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023
While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market.
Man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
A man who killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a New Year's Eve gathering has been found guilty.
