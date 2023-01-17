Read full article on original website
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. That would’ve applied to people in public schools, state agencies and other places that get state funding. Republican sponsor Sen. David Clemens, of West Fargo, says he had hoped the bill would discourage schools from “promoting transgenderism.” Reed Eliot Rahrich, who identifies as transgender, says the proposal was an “affront to human rights.”
Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order Friday after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights. Morrison’s ruling only applies to 850 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County and four licensed gun dealers. Gov. JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by Morrison’s ruling and said he remains confident the courts will uphold the constitutionality of the law.
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. New tribal President Buu Nygren had pledged to do so while campaigning for the office. He was sworn in earlier this month. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. It applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. The change was announced late Friday evening. A public health order says masks are still required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has kicked off his second term, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state’s most vulnerable children. The Republican took the oath of office Saturday in front of the Tennessee Capitol on a bright sunny day. Lee pointed to his push to revamp the state’s complicated education funding system a the top accomplishments of his first term. He also pointed to his administration’s work with Ford Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis. Lee handily won reelection last fall.
High court sides with Nebraska HHS workers over dress code
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a lower court judge’s ruling that sided with state employees who fought back against a government dress code banning blue jeans. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had sought to require a new employee dress code starting in 2020 that would have barred employees from wearing blue jeans, T-shirts and other casual wear except on Fridays. More than 200 union-covered employees filed a grievance saying the department violated the union contract by unilaterally deciding to change the dress code. An arbitrator, then a judge, agreed, and the agency appealed. The state’s high court said Friday the arbitrator was “well within his powers” in striking down the dress code.
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. – Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from...
Ohio House ex-speaker’s trial in $60M bribery probe to begin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in a case that alleges a $60 million bribery scheme federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. Jurors must decide whether the ousted Republican lawmaker and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are guilty of racketeering. Prosecutors allege Householder orchestrated and Borges assisted in a scheme secretly funded by an energy utility to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies, and then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout. Both men pleaded not guilty and maintain their innocence. Jury selection begins Friday. The trial could last six weeks.
Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a phone call from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The two spoke Thursday, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul let Hamlin know he has the support and prayers of all New Yorkers. Hamlin replied by saying he’s excited to see how he can work with Hochul to help others after his charity raised more than $8.6 million. Hamlin is back home and regularly visiting the Bills facility after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
Alaska State Troopers identify polar bear mauling victims as a young mother and her 1-year-old son.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers identify polar bear mauling victims as a young mother and her 1-year-old son.
