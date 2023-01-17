ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a phone call from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The two spoke Thursday, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul let Hamlin know he has the support and prayers of all New Yorkers. Hamlin replied by saying he’s excited to see how he can work with Hochul to help others after his charity raised more than $8.6 million. Hamlin is back home and regularly visiting the Bills facility after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO