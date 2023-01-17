ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Keeping financial resolutions in 2023

Two-thirds of the country made financial resolutions for New Year's, but that's only part of the battle. Keeping those resolutions is a lot harder! John Vandergriff from Blue Ridge Wealth Planners shares tips for meeting our 2023 financial goals. Keeping financial resolutions in 2023. Two-thirds of the country made financial...
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols have identified their next big QB target

It appears the Tennessee Vols have already identified their next big quarterback recruiting target. According to Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Tennessee has made it clear to 2025 four-star quarterback Cutter Boley that he’s the Vols’ top quarterback priority in the 2025 recruiting class. From Rivals.com:. The...
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
The Daily South

6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
