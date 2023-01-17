Read full article on original website
WATE
Keeping financial resolutions in 2023
Two-thirds of the country made financial resolutions for New Year's, but that's only part of the battle. Keeping those resolutions is a lot harder! John Vandergriff from Blue Ridge Wealth Planners shares tips for meeting our 2023 financial goals. Keeping financial resolutions in 2023. Two-thirds of the country made financial...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have identified their next big QB target
It appears the Tennessee Vols have already identified their next big quarterback recruiting target. According to Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Tennessee has made it clear to 2025 four-star quarterback Cutter Boley that he’s the Vols’ top quarterback priority in the 2025 recruiting class. From Rivals.com:. The...
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
atozsports.com
Why one matchup on Tennessee Vols’ schedule in 2023 is a ‘must-win’ more than any other game
If you ask Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel, he’ll tell you that every game is a “must-win game”. And that should be his approach. But from a fan and media standpoint, we all know that some games mean a little more than others. If the Vols...
The Daily South
6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee
Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
Top 3 Tennessee Swimming Holes that are a Feast for the Eyes!
If you've been to Tennessee, you've probably visited your share of lakes and waterfalls. We travel all around Tennessee hiking, kayaking, and exploring Tennessee's great outdoors. There is only one thing that stops me in my tracks every time. I even forget to start taking pictures! That thing is an emerald/blue-colored pool of water.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names what will ‘make or break’ the Tennessee Vols in 2023
On Thursday, 247Sports named what they believe will “make or break” each expected top 25 team’s 2023 season. And their choice for the Tennessee Vols wasn’t a surprise. 247Sports thinks learning to live without star quarterback Hendon Hooker is what will make or break the season for the Vols.
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Cutter Boley Emerges As New Face For Tennessee
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend and is another signal caller to know.
In the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Nolan Slachetka
This week’s edition of “In the Penalty Box” features Ice Bears defenseman Nolan Slachetka.
