Gov. Scott delivers budget address at State House in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott delivered a budget address to a joint session at the Vermont State House in Montpelier on Friday, in which he proposed an $8.4 billion spending plan. During the course of the 45-minute-long budget address, Scott proposed tax relief for Vermonters, expanded dental care...
Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.
Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services
Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
Ethics Commission report suggests lack of municipal oversight
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent Vermont State Ethics Commission report reveals municipal oversight isn’t up to par. The commission’s executive director, Christina Sivret, says roughly half the calls her office fields are about municipal concerns. Most calls are in regard to conflicts of interest and misuse of position, but there’s very little they can do to help other than provide guidance. Municipalities are not overseen by the Ethics Commission.
Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’
Two health provider groups brought disturbing anecdotes and statistics to the House Committee on Health Care this week, causing one new lawmaker to compare the state’s health care system to a village on fire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’.
After 3 reporters turned away from hearings, Vermont newsrooms raise concerns about Statehouse access
As the Legislature’s first fully in-person session in years gets underway, lawmakers’ decisions to turn away reporters raise questions about how they are balancing public access to the Statehouse — long called “the people’s house” — with public health. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 3 reporters turned away from hearings, Vermont newsrooms raise concerns about Statehouse access.
Lawmakers propose reforms at Vermont sheriffs’ departments
A bill introduced on Tuesday would eliminate the decades-old policy that allows sheriffs to take administration fees for their department’s contract work. It would also add to a list of unprofessional conduct definitions for law enforcement officers, which guides the Vermont Criminal Justice Council in evaluating police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers propose reforms at Vermont sheriffs’ departments.
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
Scott asks lawmakers to delay ‘Raise the Age’ juvenile offender law
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott is asking lawmakers to once again hold off on raising the age of adulthood for criminal offenders. “Raise the Age” is a reform bill passed in 2018 that aims to keep offenders up to 22 years old in family court, where their cases are confidential and penalties do not include prison time. It’s based on emerging science that brain development isn’t complete until well into someone’s 20s and that mistakes earlier in life should not permanently hobble future opportunities.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
These Are 4 New Hampshire Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Laws are important, as we all know. They help maintain order and keep us safe. With the new year having officially kicked off, several new laws will be taking affect in New Hampshire in 2023. The New Hampshire Public Radio (nphr) highlighted four of these laws in a recent article, so let's take a look at what they entail below:
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
Some lawmakers say Vermont should consider a milk-price premium to help struggling dairy farmers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering new price supports for the state’s struggling dairy farms. Hundreds of Vermont dairy farms have shut down in the past decade, dropping upwards of 40 percent. During most of this consolidation — fewer farms working the same number of cows — milk production rose steadily due to improvements in feed, genetics, and milking technology that increased the yield per cow. But so many farms have stopped milking in recent years that both the number of cows and the amount of milk produced in Vermont are starting to slide, as well.
Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont state troopers faced disciplinary action in the first six months of last year. That information was released this week in a regular report by the State Police Advisory Commission, a body that provides oversight of state police conduct. It comes as residents of Burlington...
See local snow totals in Vermont, New York
Looking to see how much snow fell in your town or city on Thursday night and Friday?. The National Weather Service has provided the following snowfall totals as of 10:47 a.m. on Friday. Scroll to see how much snow your area received. NEW YORK. Clinton County. Plattsburgh 5.2 inches. Schuyler...
Towns Across Vermont Are Beginning to Regulate Short-Term Rentals
When Moriah Stokes and Vincent Connolly purchased a second home in Morrisville in 2017, they already had plans to list it on Airbnb. The couple were living in Colorado at the time, and Stokes, who grew up in Morrisville, wanted to be able to visit her family without staying in a hotel. Renting out the home meant the property didn't sit vacant, and it provided some extra cash. When the couple decided to move back to Vermont in 2019 to raise their three young children, the home was waiting for them.
Sunday evening storm could bring moderate snow to southern Vermont
A Sunday evening storm looks to bring a moderate amount of snow to parts of southern Vermont, but the rest of the state and Northern New York will be spared from most of the accumulation. Most of the daytime on Sunday will be clear, but a fast-moving system will move...
Vermont cheese makers celebrate on National Cheese Lover's Day
HARTLAND, Vt. — It's almost too gouda to be true. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day, and people from all around the country are celebrating all things cheesy. Obviously, cheese is a big deal in our region. Lots of farmers and cheese makers celebrate the iconic dairy product every day, including big co-ops like Cabot and much smaller farms.
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
