Tennessee State

WATE

Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023

While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee Treasure: Happy Birthday Dolly

This week's Tennessee Treasure is East Tennessee legend, singer, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, as she turned 77 on Thursday, January 19.
TENNESSEE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Deer hunters hang up rifles for another season

Deer season, which began Aug. 26, closed with the Jan. 14-15 Young Sportsman hunts. Field reports indicate the season was generally good across the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will compile and release the harvest figures in coming weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Winds picking up through the overnight as rain moves in

Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers late. The low will be 48 degrees. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 4 AM to 1 PM Thursday. Winds across the higher elevations will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Pet of the Week Back in Studio: Cumberland

Cumberland is this week's pet of the week from the Human Society of Tennessee Valley. He is an laid back adult cat and a snuggle buddy.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
TENNESSEE STATE

