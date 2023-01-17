Read full article on original website
Related
Rent The Chicken helps customers save on eggs
If you're looking for a way around expensive egg prices, there may be a solution.
WATE
Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023
While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023. While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m.
Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which states are next?
Paper? Plastic? Or none of the above?
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Tennessee history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
WATE
Tennessee Treasure: Happy Birthday Dolly
This week's Tennessee Treasure is East Tennessee legend, singer, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, as she turned 77 on Thursday, January 19. This week's Tennessee Treasure is East Tennessee legend, singer, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, as she turned 77 on Thursday, January 19. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
nomadlawyer.org
Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing
Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
After decades along I-65, the future of Alabama's rest stop rocket is uncertain
You don't exactly need the exit number to remember how to find Alabama's Welcome Center, located just over the line from Tennessee.
wilsonpost.com
Deer hunters hang up rifles for another season
Deer season, which began Aug. 26, closed with the Jan. 14-15 Young Sportsman hunts. Field reports indicate the season was generally good across the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will compile and release the harvest figures in coming weeks.
wjhl.com
Winds picking up through the overnight as rain moves in
Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers late. The low will be 48 degrees. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 4 AM to 1 PM Thursday. Winds across the higher elevations will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
WATE
Pet of the Week Back in Studio: Cumberland
Cumberland is this week's pet of the week from the Human Society of Tennessee Valley. He is an laid back adult cat and a snuggle buddy. Cumberland is this week's pet of the week from the Human Society of Tennessee Valley. He is an laid back adult cat and a snuggle buddy.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area...
WAAY-TV
How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama
The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion. While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible. "They need to go...
Family of missing Tennessee hunter withdraws $15K reward; puts it toward search groups in Alaska
The family of Steve Keel, a Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska, has withdrawn a $15,000 reward offered in September to help bring him home.
Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Comments / 0