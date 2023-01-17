Read full article on original website
What is West Virginia’s favorite ‘so-bad-it’s-good’ movie?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the Academy Awards just around the corner, many people will be watching some of the best movies of the year. Others, however, will be watching their favorite bad movie. According to a study by CenturyLink, West Virginia’s favorite bad movie is “Slender Man.” The study says “Slender Man” has an […]
West Virginia likely to complete Dry January
West Virginia is the second most-likely state to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try
If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
WWMTCw
West Virginian "Weiner Man" statue returned to original owners
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV — As of Thursday, a beloved "Weiner Man" statue has returned home to its owners in West Virginia. Statue stolen: Cash reward offered for information regarding stolen West Virginia hot dog statue. The statue was stolen from a diner called "Dairy Winkle" over the past weekend,...
13 News’ Winter Weather Special: What to know about West Virginia winter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Watch Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins and Meteorologists Bryan Hughes and Chris Knoll talk about what you need to know for the winter in our very own Winter Weather Special.
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
woay.com
Today Marks Anniversary of Second Coldest State Temperature Ever Recorded
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – The more seasonably cold temperatures (compared to earlier this week) pushing across southern West Virginia this weekend would have been considered a ‘heatwave’ just 38 years ago today. An anomalous dip in the jet stream with an Arctic high invading the northern...
Endangered WV Fish to be featured on USPS stamp
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A species-saving project at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs gained national recognition. The Candy Darter is a beautifully colored, endangered fish species native only to the Kanawha and Greenbrier Rivers. To prevent Candy Darters from going extinct, the National Fish Hatchery began spawning them last year […]
woay.com
Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip slightly in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped slightly in West Virginia on Thursday. The state’s active case total moved from 911 to 889 on Thursday, despite the addition of 307 new positive cases, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
Former West Virginia man sentenced for stealing mining equipment
A former West Virginia resident will spend four years in federal prison and must pay $2.9 million in restitution after he was convicted of helping to steal specialized mining equipment from Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky and taking it to West Virginia.
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
WVNT-TV
Sundance celebrates the ‘magic’ of being back in-person
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival met the moment by going virtual for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. But on Thursday, there was a palpable sense of relief from the festival’s leadership team at being in-person again. Sundance Institute CEO Joana...
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
West Virginia financial expert thinks Governors income tax proposal is ”very good for West Virginia long term”
It’s been the talk of the state this week. Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 %. It’s now in the Senate after passing the house on Wednesday. House Democrats were disappointed with the decision saying those making more money need to “pay their fair share.” But Governor Justice […]
