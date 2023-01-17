ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try

If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWMTCw

West Virginian "Weiner Man" statue returned to original owners

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV — As of Thursday, a beloved "Weiner Man" statue has returned home to its owners in West Virginia. Statue stolen: Cash reward offered for information regarding stolen West Virginia hot dog statue. The statue was stolen from a diner called "Dairy Winkle" over the past weekend,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Endangered WV Fish to be featured on USPS stamp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A species-saving project at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs gained national recognition. The Candy Darter is a beautifully colored, endangered fish species native only to the Kanawha and Greenbrier Rivers. To prevent Candy Darters from going extinct, the National Fish Hatchery began spawning them last year […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
woay.com

Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNT-TV

Sundance celebrates the ‘magic’ of being back in-person

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival met the moment by going virtual for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. But on Thursday, there was a palpable sense of relief from the festival’s leadership team at being in-person again. Sundance Institute CEO Joana...
PARK CITY, UT
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia financial expert thinks Governors income tax proposal is ”very good for West Virginia long term”

It’s been the talk of the state this week. Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 %. It’s now in the Senate after passing the house on Wednesday. House Democrats were disappointed with the decision saying those making more money need to “pay their fair share.” But Governor Justice […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy