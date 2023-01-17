Read full article on original website
Rockford officer cleared in shooting teen who threatened mother with a knife
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago State’s Attorney decided Wednesday that a Rockford Police officer was justified in shooting a teen last year. According to police, officers Austin and Ditzler were called to a house in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In the initial 911 call, […]
WIFR
Rockford cop charged with battery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
WIFR
Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery after police-worn body-camera footage was reviewed and submitted to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. A...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
ktoy1047.com
TTPD arrests suspect in conection with vehicle break ins
Officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. yesterday about a man and woman breaking into cars at an apartment complex on Summerhill Road. Dispatch informed the officer on scene that the suspects were leaving the scene in a small silver car. The officer pulled over a Chevy Malibu matching...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
19-year-old suspect in Sunday’s triple murder arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Jaylon Jackson, 19, the suspect in a Sunday night shooting in which five people were shot, three of whom were killed. According to police, around 4:50 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 2300 block of 23rd Street, where they found a 25-year-old man suffering […]
Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts with youth
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend’s triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Alderwoman Karen Hoffman, 8th Ward, represents the area on city council. She said that it is sad to see that there was another shooting, and that they were her driving force for wanting to run for office. “What is going on […]
WIFR
Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford. 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
Woman arrested after car burglaries reported in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot. At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot. […]
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
WIFR
Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday. William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time. Rockford...
Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter
MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. The girl was born on...
WIFR
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Cold case: No arrests in 2016 fatal shooting of preschool teacher Treesa Wiley
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Treesa Wiley was visiting a friend on Jan. 30, 2016, when someone broke into the 1305 Carbaugh Ave. residence and shot both women during what has been called a home invasion. Thirty-year-old Kristal Scott survived. Wiley was killed. Now, nearly seven years to the day, the case remains unsolved. Both women taught preschool […]
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
