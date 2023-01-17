ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford cop charged with battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery after police-worn body-camera footage was reviewed and submitted to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. A...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI
ktoy1047.com

TTPD arrests suspect in conection with vehicle break ins

Officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. yesterday about a man and woman breaking into cars at an apartment complex on Summerhill Road. Dispatch informed the officer on scene that the suspects were leaving the scene in a small silver car. The officer pulled over a Chevy Malibu matching...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford. 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday. William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter

MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. The girl was born on...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy