wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
WATE
Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims
Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
Knoxville man convicted after killing ex’s new boyfriend
Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Drug Felon.
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
Police: 97-year-old Tennessee woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
WATE
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
wvlt.tv
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tonya Nolan carried on her son’s legacy with the second annual prayer vigil for her son Marquis Nolan, who was murdered at Mag Lounge on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville. Family and friends all showed up with green and gold balloons, to release in remembrance...
Loudon Co. man sentenced to 23 years for killing man during a confrontation
A Loudon County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing another man during a confrontation, according to the 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson.
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
WATE
Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his wife Wednesday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County. A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his...
Suspect sought after $2,500 fraudulent purchase at West Town Mall
The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of making a large, fraudulent purchase at West Town Mall.
supertalk929.com
Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers
Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
Chief Paul Noel outlines 2023 plans for Knoxville Police Department
Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel held a news conference on January 19 to reflect on his first seven months on the job and his plans for 2023.
wvlt.tv
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
