ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified

Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County

A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his wife Wednesday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County. A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers

Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
TALBOTT, TN
WATE

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
DETROIT, MI
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy