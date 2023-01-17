Read full article on original website
Daily Local News
Chester County Consortium hosts mental health and trauma discussion
DOWNINGTOWN—Recently, the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) hosted a panel discussion on trauma and trauma-sensitive practices with local experts as part of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) Chester County Consortium for Mental Health and Optimal Development. The consortium is facilitated by the CCIU in partnership with the UPenn Graduate School of Education and is a yearlong effort to implement mental health planning in Chester County school districts.
Daily Local News
Brandywine Conservancy celebrates 70,000 acres of land permanently preserved
CHADDS FORD—The Brandywine Conservancy recently celebrated milestone achievements in land conservation as it ended 2022 with more than 500 total conservation easements held by the organization, while also exceeding 70,000 acres of land that have been permanently preserved through both direct and facilitated easements. Staff completed a total of 32 conservation projects throughout the year, resulting in the protection of 1,033 additional acres of land in Chester, Delaware and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.
Daily Local News
Coatesville ROTC program thriving after agreements with other school districts
COATESVILLE — After several years of low enrollment, the Air Force Junior ROTC program at the Coatesville Area School District is on solid footing. Recent “Crosstown Agreements” with two local school districts have boosted participation, and after receiving the highest rating at a recent inspection, the program is thriving.
Daily Local News
New funding will improve local watersheds in West Chester area
WEST CHESTER — The Willistown Conservation Trust will receive $127,000 in funding to improve local watersheds, state Senator Carolyn Comitta and state Rep. Melissa Shusterman recently announced. The organization will use the funding for the Rushton Woods Preserve Okehocking Run Watershed Enhancement project to construct a bioretention basin and...
