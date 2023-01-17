ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, GA

13WMAZ

Woman arrested for murder after shooting man on Merriwood Drive

MACON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the Merriwood Drive investigation after shooting 39-year-old Waymond Dancy from Forsyth, Georgia. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 27- year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to Dancy's death. Dancy was found...
FORSYTH, GA
41nbc.com

GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

2 in custody after three separate shootings within 24 hours in Americus

The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings which have occurred within the past 24 hours. Just before noon on January 18, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A black male subject with gunshot wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
AMERICUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man found fatally shot on Lincoln St.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being found shot in the chest on Lincoln Street. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded and found a 47-year-old...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigate shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 11:54 a.m., Americus Police Officers responded to apartments near the area of 60 Cherokee St. regarding a report of shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a minor foot wound and found numerous shell casings along with evidence suggesting […]
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter

DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
DEXTER, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

