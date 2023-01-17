Read full article on original website
Related
Woman arrested for murder after shooting man on Merriwood Drive
MACON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the Merriwood Drive investigation after shooting 39-year-old Waymond Dancy from Forsyth, Georgia. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 27- year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to Dancy's death. Dancy was found...
Husband found dead alongside wife, child after being shot in driveway on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man died and a woman and a child were hospitalized after they were found shot in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just...
41nbc.com
GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area.
1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies. Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When deputies arrived,...
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
41nbc.com
Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
Two 14-year-olds suspects in Monday night home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 14-year-olds broke into a home on Monday. They say around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a home invasion at 402 Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The people inside woke up to the sounds of breaking glass....
36-year-old woman facing drug charges after Bibb investigators execute warrant
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested and is facing drug charges Friday. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of Ash Street.
41nbc.com
Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
Macon-Bibb approves $250K to repair south Bibb tennis center after busted pipe
MACON, Ga. — The Randy Stephens Tennis Center in south Bibb County is drying out after a busted pipe flooded the building in December. Fans blow constantly in the lobby, trying to move air and dry the place. The burst pipe caused thousands of dollars in damage, and Macon-Bibb County is paying up.
wgxa.tv
2 in custody after three separate shootings within 24 hours in Americus
The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings which have occurred within the past 24 hours. Just before noon on January 18, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A black male subject with gunshot wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
41nbc.com
Man found fatally shot on Lincoln St.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being found shot in the chest on Lincoln Street. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded and found a 47-year-old...
Man dead after being found shot in car on Lincoln Street identified
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot on Lincoln Street in Macon. It happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 2 a.m. according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies responded to a call about a person shot when they found...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
Americus Police investigate shooting
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 11:54 a.m., Americus Police Officers responded to apartments near the area of 60 Cherokee St. regarding a report of shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a minor foot wound and found numerous shell casings along with evidence suggesting […]
Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 247 at Houston County-Bibb County line
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 247 near the Bibb County line. Williams says the call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they...
28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter
DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0