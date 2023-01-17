Read full article on original website
WATCH: Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Condolences to NBA on TNT Legend Ernie Johnson
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent heartfelt condolences to TNT host Ernie Johnson after his mother Lois Marjorie Johnson passed away earlier this week. Johnson’s mother was 94 years old and Ernie took time away from the NBA on TNT studio, where he achieved legendary status. Tatum went out of his way during his postgame interview to send well wishes to Johnson.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
NBA trade rumors are flying and the Utah Jazz are reportedly interested in a former Gonzaga star
The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 9. The Utah Jazz are reportedly on of several Western Conference teams interested in Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
Andrew Wiggins Was Caught In 4K Staring At Vice President Kamala Harris During Warriors Visit To The White House
Andrew Wiggins was a little too interested in vice president Kamala Harris during the Golden State Warriors visit to the White House.
Steph Curry Hits Absurd Half-Court Shot At The Buzzer
Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot to end the first half of Thursday’s game.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
The former lottery pick is drawing attention in the trade market.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Stephen A. Smith Names "Best Team In Basketball"
Stephen A. Smith is all in on the Boston Celtics. During Friday's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst named the C's as the "best team in basketball." "Boston's the best team in basketball. ... Right now, the Boston Celtics are EASILY the favorites to win it all," he said. Last night, the ...
The Wild 3-Team Mock Trade: Knicks Get Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso, Heat Land DeMar DeRozan And Derrick Rose
This deal sends key veterans to the Knicks and the Bulls.
Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
Joel Embiid Leads Philadelphia 76ers Past Portland Trail Blazers
Embiid had 32 points, helping his case for the MVP
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
Have you ever really, really wanted something you couldn’t afford? NBA teams find themselves in a similar position. You might find a way to get it anyway. Perhaps you drain your bank account and skip lunch for a month. You might take out a loan. All you know is that you’ve got to have it.
Lakers News: LeBron James Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Friday’s Memphis Matchup
Will the four-time MVP be ready tomorrow?
Sacramento Kings Sign Former Celtics, Nuggets And Thunder Guard To Second 10-Day Contract
On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they have signed P.J. Dozier to a second 10-day contract.
James and Los Angeles visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers (20-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland squares off against Los Angeles. Lillard ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.2 points per game and James is fifth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.
