Lowell, MI

WOOD

To The Point: Scholten and agenda in Lansing

“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023. A few lake effect light snow showers or flurries are expected Saturday but for many the day will be dry. (Jan. 21, 2023) Warren De La Salle vs. Byron Center hockey. Byron Center beat De La Salle 9-1....
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable fishing

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan. 20, 2023) Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable …. John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A home generator could be a lifesaver for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power outages can happen anywhere and at any time. Home generators can be a life saver for you and your family. They service all makes and models of standby generators and provide free in-home estimates and offer product financing!. Today we have Steve from...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WOOD

Snow Update

The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
OTSEGO, MI
WOOD

Improve your DIY skills with Home Repair Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – At the Remodeling & New Homes Show, there’s several Do-It-Yourself stage seminars where you can learn things like drywall 101 or how to grout tile!. We have Mike from Home Repair Services to tell us about the live demonstrations you can see here...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and Brazen

This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. (Jan. 20, 2023) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Holland On Ice event coming to downtown

We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023) We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan

The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn’t look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez. (Jan. 18, 2023) Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan. The small piece of property...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 failure

Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or cause of the network error. (Jan. 19, 2023) Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 …. Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Enjoy winter, shopping and wine in Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on along the Lakeshore tomorrow, giving you the chance to enjoy downtown Grand Haven and enjoy winter, shopping and some wine. It’s the 12th Annual Wine About Winter and Jeremy joins us from Grand Haven today to talk about...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Transform your space with KSI Kitchen & Bath

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you looking to elevate your kitchen or bath? KSI Kitchen and Bath is a nationally recognized design firm that offers full service remodeling. KSI not only offers cabinetry for new construction, they offer full-service remodeling to complete kitchen and bath projects. On their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DeVos Place has been transformed and if you’ve got home projects on your mind, this is the place to be! The show opens today and runs through the weekend. If you’re looking to Build, Remodel or Redecorate and whether your project is large or small, it can all begin here! There’s nearly 200 local exhibitors, a designer showcase, stage seminars, hands-on training, and even fun for the kids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE

