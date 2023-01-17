Read full article on original website
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
To The Point: Scholten and agenda in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023. A few lake effect light snow showers or flurries are expected Saturday but for many the day will be dry. (Jan. 21, 2023) Warren De La Salle vs. Byron Center hockey. Byron Center beat De La Salle 9-1....
WOOD
Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable fishing
John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan. 20, 2023) Celebrating penguins, John Ball Zoo urges sustainable …. John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids showed off its exhibit of 24 Magellanic penguins on Friday, Penguin Awareness Day. (Jan....
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
WOOD
A home generator could be a lifesaver for your family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power outages can happen anywhere and at any time. Home generators can be a life saver for you and your family. They service all makes and models of standby generators and provide free in-home estimates and offer product financing!. Today we have Steve from...
WOOD
Snow Update
The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
WOOD
Improve your DIY skills with Home Repair Services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – At the Remodeling & New Homes Show, there’s several Do-It-Yourself stage seminars where you can learn things like drywall 101 or how to grout tile!. We have Mike from Home Repair Services to tell us about the live demonstrations you can see here...
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and Brazen
This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. (Jan. 20, 2023) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
WOOD
Holland On Ice event coming to downtown
We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023) We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023)
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
WOOD
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn’t look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez. (Jan. 18, 2023) Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan. The small piece of property...
WOOD
Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 failure
Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or cause of the network error. (Jan. 19, 2023) Calhoun Co. files FCC report to learn more on 911 …. Several counties impacted by last week’s 911 outage met Thursday to learn the results, or...
WOOD
Enjoy winter, shopping and wine in Grand Haven
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on along the Lakeshore tomorrow, giving you the chance to enjoy downtown Grand Haven and enjoy winter, shopping and some wine. It’s the 12th Annual Wine About Winter and Jeremy joins us from Grand Haven today to talk about...
WOOD
Transform your space with KSI Kitchen & Bath
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you looking to elevate your kitchen or bath? KSI Kitchen and Bath is a nationally recognized design firm that offers full service remodeling. KSI not only offers cabinetry for new construction, they offer full-service remodeling to complete kitchen and bath projects. On their...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
WOOD
Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DeVos Place has been transformed and if you’ve got home projects on your mind, this is the place to be! The show opens today and runs through the weekend. If you’re looking to Build, Remodel or Redecorate and whether your project is large or small, it can all begin here! There’s nearly 200 local exhibitors, a designer showcase, stage seminars, hands-on training, and even fun for the kids!
1 injured in overnight shooting on Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was injured in an overnight shooting Saturday on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Grand Rapids police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Straight Avenue NW. One man suffered minor injuries in the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
