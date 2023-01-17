ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carroll Parish, LA

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property.  Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
MANGHAM, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance

Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance. Union Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman allegedly falsely reported her vehicle stolen and tried to extort more than ten times the amount paid for the vehicle by a salvage yard. She is now wanted for arrest on charges of Extortion and Criminal Mischief.
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending

UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for the theft of guns and puppies

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2022, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report in Farmerville. In the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that two newborn puppies and three rifles had been removed from the home after the suspect forced entry. The suspect’s state-issued identification card was found […]
UNION PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Mangham police make two arrests after Jan. 10 armed robbery

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects relating to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10, 2023. Kobe Holland, 20, of Rayville was arrested on Jan. 11 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Ladamien Moffitt, 21, of Winnsboro was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
MANGHAM, LA
KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
UNION PARISH, LA

