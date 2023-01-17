Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase
19-year-old Franklin Parish woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin […]
Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance
Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance. Union Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman allegedly falsely reported her vehicle stolen and tried to extort more than ten times the amount paid for the vehicle by a salvage yard. She is now wanted for arrest on charges of Extortion and Criminal Mischief.
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending
Union Parish woman wanted for Extortion and Filing False Police Report, deputies say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2022, Joanna D. Allen contacted the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office to report that her vehicle was stolen. As deputies investigated the vehicle burglary complaint, they discovered that Allen’s vehicle was not stolen and that her car was taken to a salvage […]
West Monroe man sentenced to life in prison for February 2020 homicide
UPDATE (01-19-2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, officials confirmed that Lester Ramsey Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for the theft of guns and puppies
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2022, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report in Farmerville. In the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that two newborn puppies and three rifles had been removed from the home after the suspect forced entry. The suspect’s state-issued identification card was found […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
79-year-old motorist killed after hitting tree in West Carroll Parish
OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 2 west of Louisiana Highway 587 at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This accident resulted in the death of 79-year-old Wanda C. Kennedy. Based on a preliminary investigation, Kennedy was driving a 2004 Toyota […]
KNOE TV8
Mangham police make two arrests after Jan. 10 armed robbery
MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects relating to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10, 2023. Kobe Holland, 20, of Rayville was arrested on Jan. 11 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Ladamien Moffitt, 21, of Winnsboro was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
KTBS
Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
Deputies: Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for possessing meth, ecstasy, and firearm
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Uplander traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
Monroe man accused of threatening witnesses and minors with firearm; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Browning Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were informed that a male suspect allegedly threw a brick at someone and then armed himself with a firearm. According […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
