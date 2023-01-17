Read full article on original website
Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault weapons’ ban to 860 who sued
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported. The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st. Gov. […]
Judge suspends Illinois’ assault weapon ban for those who filed lawsuit
CHICAGO — An judge has temporarily suspended Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Following the judge’s decision, Gov. JB Pritzker said the decision isn’t surprising. “Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Effingham judge pauses assault weapon ban
UPDATE (7 p.m.) - Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson released a statement Friday evening applauding the judge’s ruling which pauses implementation of the assault weapons ban for four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who filed suit in Effingham County Court. “This is a clear...
advantagenews.com
Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing
Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban ruling expected Friday
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge is expected to make a ruling Friday on whether or not to place a temporary halt on the state’s gun ban. Three separate lawsuits have been filed against the ban, which went into effect on January 1st, 2023 and outlawed the sale of 170 weapons. The new […]
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Downstate judge issues temporary restraining order over Illinois' new assault weapons ban
A downstate judge granted a temporary restraining order to put a "pause" on a new law that bans many assault weapons in Illinois.
Paul Lisnek on suspension of Illinois semiautomatic weapons ban for some
Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss the ramifications of a judge temporarily suspending Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Lisnek also discusses the week’s biggest political stories. Watch the full interview in the...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: TRO on Gun Control Legislation Illustrates Constitutional Problems with the New Law
The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement on Fourth District Circuit Court Judge Joshua Morrison’s ruling approving a Temporary Restraining Order for the plaintiffs challenging Illinois new weapons ban and gun registry law. “Today is a significant victory for the rights of free and honest citizens....
KFVS12
State and Federal lawsuits filed against Illinois Gun Ban
2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
Effingham Radio
State Reps. Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour: Weapons Ban Faces Multiple Constitutional Problems
Not only is Illinois’ new gun control law a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment, but there are other Constitutional problems with the law, according to State Representatives Adam Niemerg (R-Dietrich) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) who attended a court hearing in Effingham on attorney Tom Devore’s legal challenge to the law.
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
WAND TV
Tom DeVore files lawsuit against assault weapons ban, seeks immediate restraining order
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Former Illinois Attorney General candidate Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit in Effingham County against Governor Pritzker, State Senate President Harmon, Illinois House Speaker Welch, and Attorney General Raoul in response to the assault weapons ban signed last week. Full copies of the Complaints and Motions...
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths
Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
920wmok.com
Attorney General says if sheriffs won’t enforce gun ban ‘there are other people there to do the job’ – Many But Not All Sheriffs Move Toward Court
With at least 74 county sheriffs in Illinois’ 102 counties publicly stating they won’t enforce Illinois’ gun ban and registry, the state’s attorney general says there are ways to “do the job.”. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Friday if local law enforcement won’t act, someone...
wfcnnews.com
"Not taking your guns": New IL assault weapon ban highlights Marion legislative town hall
MARION - Six local Illinois lawmakers gathered with members of the public at a legislative town hall on the evening of Tuesday, January 17th at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. The town hall was a very well attended event, with hundreds filling the auditorium looking for answers to some of the most pressing issues currently happening in the State of Illinois.
Scammers using Illinois’ assault weapons ban to their benefit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents about scams linked to the state’s assault weapons ban. Officials said that people have been receiving marketing calls, asking them to donate. They are told that the money would be used to fight the assault weapons ban in court. The Sheriffs’ Association said that […]
