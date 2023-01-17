ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault weapons’ ban to 860 who sued

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported. The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st. Gov. […]
WGN News

Judge suspends Illinois’ assault weapon ban for those who filed lawsuit

CHICAGO — An judge has temporarily suspended Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Following the judge’s decision, Gov. JB Pritzker said the decision isn’t surprising. “Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to […]
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Effingham judge pauses assault weapon ban

UPDATE (7 p.m.) - Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson released a statement Friday evening applauding the judge’s ruling which pauses implementation of the assault weapons ban for four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who filed suit in Effingham County Court. “This is a clear...
advantagenews.com

Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing

Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
KFVS12

State and Federal lawsuits filed against Illinois Gun Ban

2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths

Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
WCIA

IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
wfcnnews.com

"Not taking your guns": New IL assault weapon ban highlights Marion legislative town hall

MARION - Six local Illinois lawmakers gathered with members of the public at a legislative town hall on the evening of Tuesday, January 17th at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. The town hall was a very well attended event, with hundreds filling the auditorium looking for answers to some of the most pressing issues currently happening in the State of Illinois.
