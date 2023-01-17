ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out

Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student

A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
OAK LAWN, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant

Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149 will receive a $150,000 grant from the state of Illinois in a supplemental budget recently approved by Illinois lawmakers, and its top elected official is offering a public “thank you” to a key state legislator who secured the funding.
DOLTON, IL
oakpark.com

Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt

On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension

The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS teachers say disinfecting wipes were removed with no notice over safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers came back to their classrooms after break this month and noticed something was missing.That something was a brand of disinfectant wipes they had been using for almost two years. It had been removed over concerns about safety.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, teachers are upset because CPS never flagged teachers, or parents, to inform them that there were concerns about the wipes."The disinfecting wipes have been in our rooms since after COVID," said a CPS teacher.The teacher, who fears retaliation if identified, is referring to the brand Aktive wipes. She...
CHICAGO, IL
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
HARVEY, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL

