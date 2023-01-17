Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in ChicagoVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Englewood school closed by city converted into resource center for formerly incarcerated
It's been nearly 10 years since CPS decided to close dozens of neighborhood schools, and now one abandoned building in Englewood is being converted into a force for good.
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student
A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant
Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149 will receive a $150,000 grant from the state of Illinois in a supplemental budget recently approved by Illinois lawmakers, and its top elected official is offering a public “thank you” to a key state legislator who secured the funding.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
oakpark.com
Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt
On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
oakpark.com
Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension
The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
CPS teachers say disinfecting wipes were removed with no notice over safety concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers came back to their classrooms after break this month and noticed something was missing.That something was a brand of disinfectant wipes they had been using for almost two years. It had been removed over concerns about safety.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, teachers are upset because CPS never flagged teachers, or parents, to inform them that there were concerns about the wipes."The disinfecting wipes have been in our rooms since after COVID," said a CPS teacher.The teacher, who fears retaliation if identified, is referring to the brand Aktive wipes. She...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
77-year-old homeless man sleeping at O'Hare will finally access funds raised for housing, bank says
Now, after thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe to help Norbert Pikula, he still couldn't access the funds.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
Costco, USPS, Schools: List of Stores, Offices Open and Closed on MLK Day
Across the country, many businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday by hosting community events or sponsoring acts of service. However, some offices and schools across the state will close in observance of the federal holiday. Here's an overview of what's open and closed on...
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning Huge Expansion with Housing
The project will include rooftop and sidewalk cafe dining areas
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Comments / 0