Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald’s menu item free for one day only
(WJW) — To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
According to a press release, the free deal is good on Wednesday only.
No purchase is necessary, but customers must use the McDonald's app to order. There is a limit of one per customer. App download and registration is required.
According to the release, the McNugget made its first appearance in McDonald’s restaurants in 1983. At the time, McDonalds’ biggest menu item was their hamburger, and they wanted to keep customers returning to their restaurants, so they created the McNugget.
During the menu shift, McDonald’s hired a professional chef who was known for making dinner for Queen Elizabeth II to create the menu item.
