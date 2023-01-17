Read full article on original website
West Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting vehicle on Orange St. in Springfield
Officers arrested a West Springfield man in connection with a shooting in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood on Thursday.
Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Springfield shooting
An 18-year-old Springfield man suspected of an Orange Street shooting is facing charges following his arrest on Thursday. A ShotSpotter alerted the Springfield Police Department at 3:35 a.m. Thursday to a shooting at the 0-100 block of Orange Street. Police found a car struck by gunfire but no victims were reported.
Police K9 Tracks Down Holyoke Assault Suspect After He Strangled Girlfriend: Cops
Holyoke police are thanking one of their furry brethren for helping them track down a man with a violent history who allegedly strangled his girlfriend earlier this week before running into the woods, authorities said. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, whose name was not released, reportedly att…
Wilbraham man charged with allegedly extorting East Longmeadow youth swim coach in social media scam
A Wilbraham man has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion for allegedly shaking down two men over purported online interactions with a fictional underage girl, according to the defendant’s lawyer. One of the victims includes an East Longmeadow youth swim coach, court records show. Giancarlo Daniele, 18,...
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car. Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied. The driver […]
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
Suspect arrested in Holyoke hit and run deadly crash
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Holyoke.
“I’ll be out on bail and back in Walgreens:” Repeat offender arrested in Springfield, suspect in more than 20 shopliftings
A man wanted for a 2017 shooting and more than 20 shopliftings at pharmacies in Springfield was arrested Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham teen facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wilbraham teenager is facing several charges following an incident in Wilbraham. Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon said that their department was contacted by someone who reported that a male, who allegedly extorted money from the them, reached out to them online. The suspect, identified as...
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting
A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
Crack, Thousands In Fake Cash, Gun Found In Jeep Parked In Sutton: Police
Keen-eyed police uncovered thousands in counterfeit bills, drugs, and a gun after they noticed a suspicious-looking Jeep parked in the middle of the road, authorities said. Nathan Picard faces several charges following his arrest earlier this week, Sutton police announced. Officers first thought the Jeep was empty, but when they...
Hadley police release new info on hit-and-run, hoping public can break case open
More than three months have passed since officials said a nondescript white van collided with a Hadley teenager on his way to school and then took off down Route 9, leaving the boy seriously injured, with his backpack and scooter strewn across the road in the early morning fog. The...
West Springfield Police saved dozens of lives from drug overdoses in 2022
The West Springfield Police Department reports that in 2022, they saved 52 lives using naloxone during drug overdose incidents.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
Man dead in Waterbury shooting
Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
Ashland man Jason Haywood struck and killed by train; authorities investigating
Authorities in Ashland are investigating a train crash that killed a 45-year-old Ashland man Thursday night, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Jason Haywood was struck and killed Thursday night at about 7:40 p.m. by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station, officials said. A preliminary investigation suggests the man may have been attempting to cross the tracks when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
Police identify East Hartford man killed in hit-and-run
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police continue searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 70-year-old George Tette-Quarshire, of East Hartford, lying in the road at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where police said […]
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
