West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham teen facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wilbraham teenager is facing several charges following an incident in Wilbraham. Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon said that their department was contacted by someone who reported that a male, who allegedly extorted money from the them, reached out to them online. The suspect, identified as...
WILBRAHAM, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting

A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Ashland man Jason Haywood struck and killed by train; authorities investigating

Authorities in Ashland are investigating a train crash that killed a 45-year-old Ashland man Thursday night, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Jason Haywood was struck and killed Thursday night at about 7:40 p.m. by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station, officials said. A preliminary investigation suggests the man may have been attempting to cross the tracks when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ASHLAND, MA
WTNH

Police identify East Hartford man killed in hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police continue searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 70-year-old George Tette-Quarshire, of East Hartford, lying in the road at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where police said […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

