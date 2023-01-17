ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Riverside Peoria Fridge looking for donations as the need increases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Riverside Church is looking to the public to help keep its community fridge stocked for those in need. The Riverside Peoria Fridge at 207 Northeast Monroe Street has been a much-needed resource in the city’s downtown area for the past year, helping to feed those who have limited options.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat

PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin Police looking for air conditioner thief

PEKIN, Ill. – Police in Pekin want your help identifying who might have stolen some air conditioners. Police are using social media to share some security camera video of someone taking an air conditioner from a home they only identify as on the south side of Pekin, and loading it in to the back of a pickup truck.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday

LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Art across Central Illinois - January 21

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the fun, art-related events happening across Central Illinois this weekend. Join Bloomington Public Library and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department for StoryWalk®. Read When The Snow is Deeper Than My Boots are Tall by Jean Reidy while enjoying a walk outdoors.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington PD launches texting service tip411

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411. According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ATM stolen from bank in Benson

BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
BENSON, IL
tspr.org

Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights

Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Water main work closes Washington Community High School

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency water main work near Washington Community High School keeps classes from being held today. This closure is only for the high school, other schools in Washington are not affected. The break is near Bondurant and Jefferson streets. Those roads are now closed, which is...
WASHINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

ATM stolen from Woodford County bank

BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria popcorn shop celebrates National Popcorn Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday is National Popcorn Day and everyone is encouraged to snack on the tasty treat. Whether you like it buttered, plain, sweet or salty, The Popcorn Shoppe in Peoria is offering multiple specials to celebrate. “Its absolutely wonderful to have a national day attributed to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect

PEORIA, IL

