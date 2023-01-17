Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
Central Illinois Proud
Riverside Peoria Fridge looking for donations as the need increases
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Riverside Church is looking to the public to help keep its community fridge stocked for those in need. The Riverside Peoria Fridge at 207 Northeast Monroe Street has been a much-needed resource in the city’s downtown area for the past year, helping to feed those who have limited options.
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
1470 WMBD
Pekin Police looking for air conditioner thief
PEKIN, Ill. – Police in Pekin want your help identifying who might have stolen some air conditioners. Police are using social media to share some security camera video of someone taking an air conditioner from a home they only identify as on the south side of Pekin, and loading it in to the back of a pickup truck.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
25newsnow.com
6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
25newsnow.com
Art across Central Illinois - January 21
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the fun, art-related events happening across Central Illinois this weekend. Join Bloomington Public Library and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department for StoryWalk®. Read When The Snow is Deeper Than My Boots are Tall by Jean Reidy while enjoying a walk outdoors.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD launches texting service tip411
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411. According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
25newsnow.com
DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
25newsnow.com
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
tspr.org
Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
wglt.org
Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights
Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Water main work closes Washington Community High School
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency water main work near Washington Community High School keeps classes from being held today. This closure is only for the high school, other schools in Washington are not affected. The break is near Bondurant and Jefferson streets. Those roads are now closed, which is...
25newsnow.com
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
25newsnow.com
ATM stolen from Woodford County bank
BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria popcorn shop celebrates National Popcorn Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday is National Popcorn Day and everyone is encouraged to snack on the tasty treat. Whether you like it buttered, plain, sweet or salty, The Popcorn Shoppe in Peoria is offering multiple specials to celebrate. “Its absolutely wonderful to have a national day attributed to...
Central Illinois Proud
Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect
