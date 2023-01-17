Read full article on original website
New Bedford man sentenced for raping a minor
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison for raping a minor on multiple occasions. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Samuel Adorno, 29, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after spending two days in Fall River Superior Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.
Tisbury man arrested on warrant for drug charges
OAK BLUFFS – On Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, Oak Bluffs Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Antone C. Dias, 41, of Tisbury, related to an ongoing Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force investigation. The warrant was issued for the charges of Accessory Before the Fact...
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
New Bedford Man Gets Over a Decade in Prison for Raping 13-Year-Old
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man who raped a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions will be spending 10 to 12 years in state prison after his conviction by jury this week. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 29-year-old Samuel Adorno was convicted on four counts of aggravated child rape and one count of enticing a child.
DNA evidence may exonerate man convicted in 1985 rape
For nearly four decades, a man convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint has maintained his innocence.
Boston man with criminal record raped, kidnapped woman at hotel, Suffolk DA say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested when police officers responded to a report of a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. On Tuesday, Herbert Jones, 49, was charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated...
39-year old New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to prison on narcotics, firearm charges
“A 39-year-old New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to serve three years in state prison last week in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Ernesto Montalvo pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession...
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Falsification charges against Fall River cop prompt calls to reinvestigate his past
In November, Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar appeared in federal court to deny charges of filing false reports that allegedly covered up a beating he gave to a suspect outside the city’s police station. It was not the first time Hoar has been accused of excessive force. Since...
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled
DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
Family plans to sue Fall River police for fatal shooting of Anthony Harden
In November 2021, two Fall River police officers entered an apartment to arrest a man whose girlfriend reported him for physical abuse. Within two minutes of their arrival, Anthony Harden lay dying of gunshot wounds on his bedroom floor. The first publicized description of what happened came out the morning...
Officers Arrest Three Suspects in Roxbury and Dorchester on Outstanding Drug Warrants
At about 9:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, officers assigned to the District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), executed 6 Dorchester District Court Warrants that resulted in the following;
Nathaniel Genao sentenced to 22 years in prison
FILE — Nathaniel Genao of New Bedford, MA pleaded guilty to murder and robbery Tuesday in connection to a drug-related gang shooting in Machias in 2021. A judge sentenced Genao to 22 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended, as well as a four-year probation period with the following conditions: no use or possession of firearms, submit to random firearms searching, no use or possession of drugs unless prescribed marijuana, random searches and testing for drugs and no contact with the family.
Providence woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy at a bank in which she was previously employed. Savonnah Briggs, 28, admitted that she stole customer’s information and gave it to the leader of a fraud conspiracy while employed at Citizens Bank.
2 high-profile homicides in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, put spotlight on domestic violence
After two high-profile homicides that Norfolk County investigators say may be rooted in a history of domestic violence, advocates say survivors and loved ones must not give up. “It's sad that we're still dealing with it, that we are talking about this,” said Debbie Hall of YMCA of Central Massachusetts....
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester
At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
Miguel Colindres of Lowell pleads guilty to cocaine distribution conspiracy
In a Boston federal court, Miguel Colindres of Lowell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced Wednesday. Colindres, 61, conspired with members belonging to La Oficina de Envigado, a criminal organization based...
Watertown man to be arraigned for alleged African sports investment scheme
A Watertown man was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Friday morning, accused of defrauding investors who thought they were putting their money towards lucrative short-term sports ventures in Africa, according to prosecutors. In court documents, investigators said Adrian Kawuba, 33, told investors he would use their money to...
