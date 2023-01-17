ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

New Bedford man sentenced for raping a minor

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison for raping a minor on multiple occasions. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Samuel Adorno, 29, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after spending two days in Fall River Superior Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Tisbury man arrested on warrant for drug charges

OAK BLUFFS – On Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, Oak Bluffs Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Antone C. Dias, 41, of Tisbury, related to an ongoing Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force investigation. The warrant was issued for the charges of Accessory Before the Fact...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall

A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled

DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
FALL RIVER, MA
foxbangor.com

Nathaniel Genao sentenced to 22 years in prison

FILE — Nathaniel Genao of New Bedford, MA pleaded guilty to murder and robbery Tuesday in connection to a drug-related gang shooting in Machias in 2021. A judge sentenced Genao to 22 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended, as well as a four-year probation period with the following conditions: no use or possession of firearms, submit to random firearms searching, no use or possession of drugs unless prescribed marijuana, random searches and testing for drugs and no contact with the family.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy at a bank in which she was previously employed. Savonnah Briggs, 28, admitted that she stole customer’s information and gave it to the leader of a fraud conspiracy while employed at Citizens Bank.
PROVIDENCE, RI
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
