AZFamily

A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Phoenix’s Banner University Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert charity supplies organizations hygiene kits for those in need

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Hygiene is something many of us take for granted, and East Valley non-profit Confidence Kits understands how important personal grooming and basic cleanliness can affect someone’s confidence. The charity supplies hygiene kits to East Valley organizations whose goals include helping those in need.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix City Council approves pilot program to test restrooms for homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council approved a new pilot program that will bring the Portland Loo to the Valley. This type of restroom is used in dozens of cities between the United States and Canada. Phoenix plans to build one singular unit at the new homeless shelter that’s being built at 22nd Avenue, a few blocks north of Lower Buckeye Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

Priscilla & Michael Nicholas

Priscilla & Michael Nicholas are fixtures of the local philanthropic community, but they see themselves as humble Midwesterners who were blessed to fall in love with Arizona. They moved here from Chicago in 1981 after a friend prompted Michael to visit for a business trip. “I got off the plane and loved it immediately,” he said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona students could obtain self-paced degree through Ducey agreement

PHOENIX — One of former Gov. Doug Ducey’s final acts in office could give hundreds of thousands of local students a chance at higher education. Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Governors University, opening the door for an Arizona chapter and for an estimated 600,000 adults to get a degree.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona sees largest increase in homeless youth nationwide; here’s how you can help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homelessness is on the rise across Arizona, including the number of teens who are living on the streets or in a shelter. According to a new report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arizona tops the list for the states with the largest increase of homeless youth. The numbers show a nearly 45% increase in Arizona compared to 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Judge Denies the City of Phoenix’s Motion to Dismiss Residents’ Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’

A lawsuit filed last August challenging “the largest homeless encampment in Arizona” is going ahead after a judge denied the City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss. Residents who live near “the Zone,” which has grown to over 1,500 people, allege that the city has failed or refused to enforce criminal, health, or quality of life statutes to improve the Zone.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

County supervisor says Scottsdale mayor is blocking a Rio Verde Foothills water solution

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills are ratcheting up pressure on the city of Scottsdale after it shut off the tap to the community on Jan. 1 of this year. Now they are filing a lawsuit attempting to force the city to help them secure water temporarily. And there’s now a bill that’s been introduced at the state legislature aimed at the city — which would make it liable for some of the costs resulting from the shut off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye community working together to help injured mother bobcat get care

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother bobcat is bringing one Buckeye community together tonight after they realized she needed help. The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck. “This mama bobcat when we first noticed her, she had two kittens with her at the time. That’s how she became ‘Mama bobcat,’” said Tammy Bitell, the organizer of the GoFundMe to help Mama.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix high school district holds listening sessions as they reconsider police presence on campus

PHOENIX - A school district in the Phoenix area is reconsidering the role of police on campus, years after they removed School Resource Officers. As part of the reconsideration, officials with the Phoenix Union High School District are hosting a series of listening sessions to hear from members of the community on how to move forward, and improve safety in general.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

City, Phoenix Cops Negotiate New Contract in Secret Despite Calls for Transparency

The city of Phoenix will begin negotiating with its police union this week over a new contract — a process that will likely stretch into the spring. The new contract will apply to the city's 2,800 police officers and govern wages, benefits, and discipline while shaping the power and practices of the embattled Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ

