Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Related
AZFamily
A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Phoenix’s Banner University Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.
AZFamily
Gilbert charity supplies organizations hygiene kits for those in need
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Hygiene is something many of us take for granted, and East Valley non-profit Confidence Kits understands how important personal grooming and basic cleanliness can affect someone’s confidence. The charity supplies hygiene kits to East Valley organizations whose goals include helping those in need.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves pilot program to test restrooms for homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council approved a new pilot program that will bring the Portland Loo to the Valley. This type of restroom is used in dozens of cities between the United States and Canada. Phoenix plans to build one singular unit at the new homeless shelter that’s being built at 22nd Avenue, a few blocks north of Lower Buckeye Road.
frontdoorsmedia.com
Priscilla & Michael Nicholas
Priscilla & Michael Nicholas are fixtures of the local philanthropic community, but they see themselves as humble Midwesterners who were blessed to fall in love with Arizona. They moved here from Chicago in 1981 after a friend prompted Michael to visit for a business trip. “I got off the plane and loved it immediately,” he said.
AZFamily
State lawmaker proposes water solution for Rio Verde Foothills to Scottsdale officials
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a rush to find a solution for hundreds of families in a community northeast of the Valley three weeks after their water supply was turned off. Scottsdale cut off the Rio Verde Foothills after warning them for years that this change was coming so the city could conserve water.
KTAR.com
Arizona students could obtain self-paced degree through Ducey agreement
PHOENIX — One of former Gov. Doug Ducey’s final acts in office could give hundreds of thousands of local students a chance at higher education. Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Governors University, opening the door for an Arizona chapter and for an estimated 600,000 adults to get a degree.
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
AZFamily
Arizona sees largest increase in homeless youth nationwide; here’s how you can help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homelessness is on the rise across Arizona, including the number of teens who are living on the streets or in a shelter. According to a new report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arizona tops the list for the states with the largest increase of homeless youth. The numbers show a nearly 45% increase in Arizona compared to 2020.
arizonasuntimes.com
Judge Denies the City of Phoenix’s Motion to Dismiss Residents’ Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’
A lawsuit filed last August challenging “the largest homeless encampment in Arizona” is going ahead after a judge denied the City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss. Residents who live near “the Zone,” which has grown to over 1,500 people, allege that the city has failed or refused to enforce criminal, health, or quality of life statutes to improve the Zone.
arizonasuntimes.com
Temporary Victory Achieved in the Goldwater Institute’s Free Speech Lawsuit Against Phoenix
The Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Wednesday that its lawsuit against the City of Phoenix has resulted in a judge barring it from enforcing its “Clean Zone” law, at least for the next week. “Phoenix residents and business owners shouldn’t have to beg the NFL for permission to freely...
AZFamily
First responder horse therapy program in Scottsdale shut down due to lack of funding
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley first responders may soon have trouble finding access to live-saving therapy as a Scottsdale-based nonprofit says a lack of funding has forced them to stop offering services at a popular therapy horse farm known as Hunkapi. According to Hunkapi, first responders from all walks...
kjzz.org
County supervisor says Scottsdale mayor is blocking a Rio Verde Foothills water solution
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills are ratcheting up pressure on the city of Scottsdale after it shut off the tap to the community on Jan. 1 of this year. Now they are filing a lawsuit attempting to force the city to help them secure water temporarily. And there’s now a bill that’s been introduced at the state legislature aimed at the city — which would make it liable for some of the costs resulting from the shut off.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Buckeye community working together to help injured mother bobcat get care
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother bobcat is bringing one Buckeye community together tonight after they realized she needed help. The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck. “This mama bobcat when we first noticed her, she had two kittens with her at the time. That’s how she became ‘Mama bobcat,’” said Tammy Bitell, the organizer of the GoFundMe to help Mama.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix high school district holds listening sessions as they reconsider police presence on campus
PHOENIX - A school district in the Phoenix area is reconsidering the role of police on campus, years after they removed School Resource Officers. As part of the reconsideration, officials with the Phoenix Union High School District are hosting a series of listening sessions to hear from members of the community on how to move forward, and improve safety in general.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
A meal to remember at St. Vincent de Paul Tuesday
It was a day of blessings at St. Vincent de Paul’s Phoenix dining room. More than 800 people in need were able to receive a lunch like no other, made from high-profile chefs from around the Valley.
AZFamily
Activists, survivors raise awareness of human trafficking before Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is working to prevent human trafficking during the Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. Amid the bright lights of the Super Bowl,...
AZFamily
Queen Creek gay couple’s pride flag vandalized, HOA requesting removal
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jared and Tim Deluca from Queen Creek took to TikTok to show the intolerance they’re dealing with in their neighborhood. Their pride flag has been vandalized since it first went up in their backyard in December. The flag faced a busy street. The...
Phoenix New Times
City, Phoenix Cops Negotiate New Contract in Secret Despite Calls for Transparency
The city of Phoenix will begin negotiating with its police union this week over a new contract — a process that will likely stretch into the spring. The new contract will apply to the city's 2,800 police officers and govern wages, benefits, and discipline while shaping the power and practices of the embattled Phoenix Police Department.
Comments / 0