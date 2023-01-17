Residents of Rio Verde Foothills are ratcheting up pressure on the city of Scottsdale after it shut off the tap to the community on Jan. 1 of this year. Now they are filing a lawsuit attempting to force the city to help them secure water temporarily. And there’s now a bill that’s been introduced at the state legislature aimed at the city — which would make it liable for some of the costs resulting from the shut off.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO