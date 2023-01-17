Read full article on original website
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello Is the New Jadakiss of Utica Ny in the Coffee Game.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Rapper Known for Hit Song with Ben J Of Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny with Stolen Firearm from Memphis.Source MoneyUtica, NY
WKTV
Aqua Vino officially opens on Monday with some new surprises
NEW Hartford, N.Y. -- Aqua Vino is thrilled to be opening for business once again, on Monday. They are welcoming many new additions and made many changes including, expanding its menu. "The new additions to the menu have been a collaboration of a number of people...everyone's come up with a...
WKTV
Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Amid ongoing state plans to phase out gas, oil and propane heating equipment by 2030, the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted a seminar to discuss impending changes and impacts. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and codes...
WKTV
MVCC Cultural Series will host Friday events
ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series, is getting ready to host a series of events on Fridays, at the Rome campus. The Rome Campus is located at 1101 Floyd Ave, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23. MVCC's Spring lineup for the Rome...
WKTV
Local libraries help individuals keep track of their blood pressure
UTICA, N.Y -- The Utica Public Library and the Jervis Public Library in Rome joined the American Heart Association and Mohawk Valley Partnership in an effort to Combat Heart Disease and make it easier for individuals to keep track of their blood pressure. The American Heart Association will provide each...
WKTV
Barneveld teenager to compete in 'Drive, Chip and Put' national finals
BARNEVELD, N.Y. -- A Barneveld teenager has earned an opportunity to compete in the 'Drive, Chip and Put' National Finals at Augusta, one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world. Jacob Olearczyk is one of 80 top performers. The event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on...
WKTV
Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name. "It feels wonderful for...
WKTV
Homeless man suspected of trying to enter local school building in custody on other warrants
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The homeless man accused of trying to enter the New York Mills school building earlier this week has been taken into custody, according to Police Chief Robert Frankland. John Becker allegedly tried to get inside the school three separate times on Tuesday, forcing officials...
WKTV
Notre Dame students learn what to do in the case of an active shooter
UTICA, N.Y. – Students at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School got a safety lesson Wednesday morning during an active shooter drill with local law enforcement agencies. Members of the Utica Police Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hartford Police Department helped conduct the drill to teach students what to do in the case of a gun threat at school.
WKTV
Shirt design contest held for ninth graders in the Inlet area
INLET, N.Y. -- A Shirt Design Contest is being held for ninth graders in the Adirondack region, in preparation for Community Pride Day, where individuals come together to clean the streets before summertime. The challenge is to create a design or logo that showcases what community pride means to you....
WKTV
Photographer Kay Reese will showcase 'Witness to Captivity' exhibit at KAC
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Photographer, Kay Reese will showcase her exhibition 'Witness to Captivity' at the Kirkland Art Center on Feb. 4. Reese had a unique vision for her work. "The point of view of brutally captured Africans. Many were thrown overboard; many more committed suicide by throwing themselves overboard, fearing death less than losing their languages, cultures, gods, identities, and free wills; their fundamental human rights against degradation, despair, and spiritual death in human captivity,” Reese said.
WKTV
Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome
WKTV
Ilion mayor speaks on RemArms plans to move production line
RemArms has announced a plan to move a production line from Ilion to Georgia. Ilion Mayor John Stephens says he has reached out to the company for more information to no avail. RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility. Remington Arms employees in Ilion were...
WKTV
MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street. Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians...
WKTV
New initiatives for Firefighter Cancer Prevention Month
Fighting fires is clearly a dangerous occupation, but Whitesboro Fire Department's Chief George Massarotti says adding to the risk of death is the materials firefighters are now exposed to. "The blinds, the carpet, your furniture, appliances….you know it’s all made of plastics, and it burns very hot and it gives...
WKTV
Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
The U.S. Army Best Medic Competition is 72 straight hours of grueling war-like scenarios designed to test the physical fitness, endurance, military knowledge, and medical skills of the Army’s top medics. Major Patrick Halpin is Utica's 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment Executive Officer. "They’re going to be sleep deprived,...
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
WKTV
WKTV
Local schools asking for communities help searching for superintendents
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley and Oriskany Central School Districts’ Boards of Education are searching for their next superintendents and are asking for input from the community. More specifically, to share their feedback using a tool called 'ThoughtExchange.' Individuals will be given an open-ended question, where they are...
WKTV
The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be. There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special...
WKTV
Utica police investigating after multiple food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a string of robberies over the past several months involving food delivery drivers. Police say there have been multiple instances where delivery drivers were called to a location to seemingly drop off food, but were instead robbed at gunpoint. According to police,...
