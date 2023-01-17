ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Aqua Vino officially opens on Monday with some new surprises

NEW Hartford, N.Y. -- Aqua Vino is thrilled to be opening for business once again, on Monday. They are welcoming many new additions and made many changes including, expanding its menu. "The new additions to the menu have been a collaboration of a number of people...everyone's come up with a...
WKTV

Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Amid ongoing state plans to phase out gas, oil and propane heating equipment by 2030, the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted a seminar to discuss impending changes and impacts. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and codes...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

MVCC Cultural Series will host Friday events

ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series, is getting ready to host a series of events on Fridays, at the Rome campus. The Rome Campus is located at 1101 Floyd Ave, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23. MVCC's Spring lineup for the Rome...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Local libraries help individuals keep track of their blood pressure

UTICA, N.Y -- The Utica Public Library and the Jervis Public Library in Rome joined the American Heart Association and Mohawk Valley Partnership in an effort to Combat Heart Disease and make it easier for individuals to keep track of their blood pressure. The American Heart Association will provide each...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name. "It feels wonderful for...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Notre Dame students learn what to do in the case of an active shooter

UTICA, N.Y. – Students at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School got a safety lesson Wednesday morning during an active shooter drill with local law enforcement agencies. Members of the Utica Police Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hartford Police Department helped conduct the drill to teach students what to do in the case of a gun threat at school.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Shirt design contest held for ninth graders in the Inlet area

INLET, N.Y. -- A Shirt Design Contest is being held for ninth graders in the Adirondack region, in preparation for Community Pride Day, where individuals come together to clean the streets before summertime. The challenge is to create a design or logo that showcases what community pride means to you....
INLET, NY
WKTV

Photographer Kay Reese will showcase 'Witness to Captivity' exhibit at KAC

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Photographer, Kay Reese will showcase her exhibition 'Witness to Captivity' at the Kirkland Art Center on Feb. 4. Reese had a unique vision for her work. "The point of view of brutally captured Africans. Many were thrown overboard; many more committed suicide by throwing themselves overboard, fearing death less than losing their languages, cultures, gods, identities, and free wills; their fundamental human rights against degradation, despair, and spiritual death in human captivity,” Reese said.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Homeless man charged with disorderly conduct in Rome

A homeless man was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities say he blocked traffic and punched a sheriff's vehicle window on Jan. 18, 2023. A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Ilion mayor speaks on RemArms plans to move production line

RemArms has announced a plan to move a production line from Ilion to Georgia. Ilion Mayor John Stephens says he has reached out to the company for more information to no avail. RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility. Remington Arms employees in Ilion were...
ILION, NY
WKTV

MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street. Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New initiatives for Firefighter Cancer Prevention Month

Fighting fires is clearly a dangerous occupation, but Whitesboro Fire Department's Chief George Massarotti says adding to the risk of death is the materials firefighters are now exposed to. "The blinds, the carpet, your furniture, appliances….you know it’s all made of plastics, and it burns very hot and it gives...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

The U.S. Army Best Medic Competition is 72 straight hours of grueling war-like scenarios designed to test the physical fitness, endurance, military knowledge, and medical skills of the Army’s top medics. Major Patrick Halpin is Utica's 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment Executive Officer. "They’re going to be sleep deprived,...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local schools asking for communities help searching for superintendents

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley and Oriskany Central School Districts’ Boards of Education are searching for their next superintendents and are asking for input from the community. More specifically, to share their feedback using a tool called 'ThoughtExchange.' Individuals will be given an open-ended question, where they are...
SAUQUOIT, NY
WKTV

The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be. There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy