Read full article on original website
judy van coevering
4d ago
he volunteered it.... if it gets thrown out I will know corruption is still alive and well in manatee county...
Reply(1)
7
Related
Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.” On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle. McNeil made the […]
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Teen accused of speeding, causing Lutz deadly crash arraigned
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 22, Michael Hoerig was involved in a car crash that left him brain-dead. His family decided to donate all of his organs, giving dozens of others a second chance. That car crash is now in court as a teen faces vehicular homicide and...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Man arrested in Charlotte County for 2016 homicide
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A man was arrested in Punta Gorda during a traffic stop for an active homicide warrant. Passenger Tony Thongdeng, age 35, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest during a routine traffic stop on I-75 after it was discovered that he was wanted for an active homicide warrant that occurred in 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Body camera audio from Kruse crash can’t be used in DUI trial, judge rules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A key piece of evidence in Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse’s upcoming DUI trial has been ruled inadmissible, a judge said Wednesday. In a Zoom hearing Wednesday afternoon, Judge Erika Quartermaine ruled the audio of body camera footage, taken by a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded to the crash, cannot be used in a trial.
Friends remember victim found inside car after police chase
A 40-mile chase from Madison to Laurel counties on Wednesday ended in a crash, a man in custody, and the discovery of his girlfriend's body in that car.
fox13news.com
Confession letter details Lorenzo torturing victims
After 20 years of legal wrangling, Steven Lorenzo has pleaded guilty to luring, torturing and killing two men in Tampa. Last year, he asked a judge to give him the death penalty. Now, Lorenzo's 147-page handwritten letter to the judge has been made public.
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Inmate dies in custody at Manatee County Detention
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is confirming the death of an inmate in custody. The death was reported Wednesday morning at 4:27 a.m. Deputies learned that 43-year-old Ronnie Lee Fletcher was having a medical episode while in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A “MED STAT” was called and medical staff with the assistance of deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
Police: Woman killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made
A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa on Wednesday evening.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
St. Pete man arrested after body found in car following chase, police say
A St. Petersburg man is behind bars, accused of leading Kentucky police on a chase with a body in the back seat of his vehicle.
Manatee County school buses hit by gunfire; 2 juveniles in custody, police say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said two school buses were struck by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. Officers said the first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. They said the bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue East near 27th Avenue East when it was struck twice on the right […]
Silver Oaks Apartments resident saw woman die on her doorstep after shooting
The Tampa Police Department said they found the woman after arriving at Silver Oaks Apartments. She was taken to a local hospital.
St. Pete man who backed into fire truck charged with DUI: deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was charged with driving under the influence after he backed his car into a fire truck, deputies said. According to an affidavit, a man identified as Timothy Gonzalez was spotted passed out behind the steering wheel of his vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Monday. When Seminole Fire […]
Two Tampa Teens Arrested in Shooting at Unmarked Police Car
Police say they were fired on as they drove by a house
Comments / 5