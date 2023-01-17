Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
ComicBook
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
dexerto.com
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art
A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
Thunderbolts: An Updated Cast List For The Marvel Movie, Including Sebastian Stan And Florence Pugh
The MCU has a Thunderbolts movie on the way, and Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh are just a few of the actors who are confirmed to appear.
Hugh Jackman Was Asked About His Wolverine Future, And Name-Dropped A Fan Favorite Possible Replacement
Hugh Jackman has name-dropped a popular fan choice to replace him as Wolverine.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
wmagazine.com
Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Legacy in the Scream 6 Trailer
Scream 6, the latest installment in Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, has made its return. The first trailer for the film finds masked killer Ghostface not in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California but roaming the streets of New York City, stalking his prey — which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jenna Ortega, Scream alum Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts Star Comments on Franchise's Future
Between the disappointing box-office numbers of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and studio Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping a number of highly anticipated projects, the future of the franchise has been in turmoil for months, with even star Eddie Redmayne confirming he hasn't heard anything about what's next for the Fantastic Beasts franchise. While the original plan for the Harry Potter prequel franchise was to run for five movies, those plans seem to have been put in jeopardy, as Redmayne's comments and reports from other figures at Warner Bros. make it seem like the future for the series is uncertain.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
Are The Fantastic Beasts Movies Officially Dead? Newt Scamander Himself, Eddie Redmayne, Speaks Out
Here's what Eddie Redmayne knows about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
ComicBook
James Gunn Explains How Future DC Films Will Cast Actors
DC Films president James Gunn just explained how the company would be choosing actors for future projects. As with most casting decisions, it will come down to fit and who fits into the partnership. The Guardians of the Galaxy director fielded a question from a fan on Twitter who begged him not to just bring over his favorites from the Marvel Studios franchise. That commenter can feel good in the fact that Gunn isn't just importing his cast of quirky heroes from the MCU. Instead, he'll be choosing the names that he feel best accentuate each individual project and moving from there. Will you probably see some favorites? Yes, but don't expect a Challengers of the Unknown movie headlined by Chris Pratt in the near future. Check out what he had to say right here.
wegotthiscovered.com
An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration
George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
Comments / 0