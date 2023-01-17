Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Galentines to return to Wetumpka for second year
A day of fun for the girls will fill the streets of downtown Wetumpka next month. Main Street Wetumpka’s Galentines returns Feb. 4 for its second year. “It is the ultimate girls’ day,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “It encourages moms, daughters, friends and groups of people to spend the day in downtown Wetumpka. It is a day of fun and shopping.”
Clanton Advertiser
New THS principal named
Holly Matson has been named the new principal for Thorsby High School. Matson is replacing Cory Clements, who was elected to Chilton County Schools superintendent. Matson is moving up from the assistant principal position at the school. Maston, a THS alum, said she wanted to move into the principal position...
Clanton Advertiser
Flutter event spreading its wings for 11th straight year
Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center in Clanton is gearing up for its 11th annual Flutter event on Feb. 2. The event has been around since the nonprofit opened its doors and has established itself in the Chilton County community. The event is at 6th Street Warehouse at 202 Sixth...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Donates $50,000 for ASU Business Scholarships
Alabama State University (ASU) alumnus and Birmingham attorney Eric Welch Guster knows the importance of giving back to the community, especially to his alma mater. To follow that passion, Guster has given the gift of access to education by establishing the Eric Guster, Esq. College of Business Administration endowed scholarship in the amount of $50,000.
Clanton Advertiser
William Keilan Gore
William Keilan Gore, 67, of Clanton passed away on January 19, 2023 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center. He was born on September 26, 1955 in Clanton. He was the son of the late James Austin and Bertie Mae Gore. Keilan was employed with Blue Circle Cement, Inc. for a number...
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
WSFA
Winn-Dixie gifts $100K and groceries to Selma’s tornado recovery
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Winn-Dixie is helping out in a big way to support tornado recovery efforts in Selma and the surrounding areas. The grocer on Wednesday presented a $100,000 check that will benefit the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s disaster relief fund. The company said it also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank.
wbrc.com
Groundbreaking signals a workforce rebirth in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - More jobs and more economic opportunities are coming to Sylacauga. Community leaders broke ground on the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub, or as the site is more commonly known as, EARTH on Thursday. For Sylacauga this signifies a rebirth of sorts. Seventeen years after...
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Bham Now
4 restaurants to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner
It’s never too early to schedule your Valentine’s Day dinner. For those who want to impress their significant other with a romantic date this year, check out these delicious, mood-setting restaurants around Birmingham. 1. Pursell Farms. Pursell Farms is one of the most beautiful venues in the Greater...
Wetumpka Herald
Something old in the new First Baptist Church building
Four years ago parts of the First Baptist Church Wetumpka were left in ruins after a tornado. The church has rebuilt its facilities and is welcoming the community to a Thursday open house. “This will be four years to the day of the tornado,” First Baptist’s Deborah Williford said. “We...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Eddie Brooks, Jr. of Uniontown
Eddie Brooks, Jr is a Vietnam veteran and still serving through his barbershop in Uniontown. In fact, he even gives free haircuts to the homebound and will take older community members to their appointments. His sister Georgia Askew nominated him for the award. “He’s a very giving person, and I...
WSFA
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek Wetumpka has announced seven-time Grammy award winner Gladys Knight will take the stage at its entertainment center on Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Georgia-born Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour,” The following year, her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods. In 1959, Brenda and Elenor left the group, replaced by cousin Edward Patten and friend Langston George. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and following George’s departure in 1962, the classic line-up was in place.
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
alabamanews.net
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
Clanton Advertiser
Veteran starts GoFundMe to start over after house fire
A local veteran is raising funds to establish a new place to live after a house fire earlier this month. Michael Striegel, who served for five years in the U.S. Army with one active duty tour, was living on Highway 22 near Clanton when a wire in a back room malfunctioned causing a fire on Jan. 7 at 4 a.m.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton discusses fire department vehicle needs
The Clanton City Council discussed vehicle needs for the Clanton Fire Department during its Jan. 19 work session. A decision on purchasing one fire truck is on the agenda for its Jan. 23 meeting, and CFD has requested permission to apply to the federal Assistance to Firefighters grant program for additional vehicles and equipment. CFD Chief David Driver told the council he would like to apply for a tanker truck, nine air masks with Bluetooth capabilities to integrate with the P25 radios, a device that determines if an air mask is fitting properly and an ambulance.
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
thebamabuzz.com
2 Chainz will headline the Battle of the Bands halftime show in Montgomery
As if we needed another reason to get excited about the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), Alabama State University (ASU) alumni 2 Chainz will take the stage during the halftime show on Saturday, February 18. Keep reading for all the deets. Paying it forward. Multi-platinum Grammy winning hip hop...
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
