Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.

16 DAYS AGO