ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 154

Bob Fortini
3d ago

The DOJ determined they didn't need to have the FBI conduct the search. So Biden's attorneys without a security clearance are doing it. Can anyone say another violation of law ?

Reply(37)
89
Sharon Martins
3d ago

Are you kidding Biden’s attorneys are looking over the documents and hiding handing over whatever they want and getting rid of the rest !!! That’s not an investigation that’s a cover-up !!!

Reply(7)
95
BornUSA
3d ago

You People VOTED For THIS Administration, NOW what Do you Think???? Come On tell Us that Biden is Doing A Great job! lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣 You Still think that he's innocent 😂😂😂

Reply(27)
69
Related
The Independent

Republicans who stayed silent on Trump taking classified documents from White House now slam Biden

A number of Republican politicians who tried to dismiss the discovery of classified materials during an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago are now claiming to be outraged by a similar situation that has arisen with the discovery of classified materials by Joe Biden’s attorneys at a DC think tank.It’s a sudden change of heart that reveals the very political side of Washington politicians’ response to allegations of mismanagement by one of their own.The responses from the GOP in the wake of Mr Biden’s attorneys turning over the documents have ranged from accusations of double standards to full-on howls of “treason”...
TEXAS STATE
The List

The Reason Behind Dr. Jill Biden's Unexpected Surgery

Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
NBC News

NBC News

576K+
Followers
65K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy