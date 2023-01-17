ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?

When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?

Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?

Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Wyoming District Office Shares Tips On Kick Starting Your Business

After the article on Wyoming ranked 6th worst state to start a business, we believe that this op-ed would be a great one to follow, just so we don't crush anyone's dream to start a small business. We absolutely adore local businesses and would try our best to support them in any way we can. So, maybe these six steps would help any aspiring business owners out there to finally kick-start their business.
Wyoming’s Obesity Rate Is Up 11%

I'm going to blame it on the cold, because whenever it's 'sweater weather' I just don't feel like doing anything. And the bad part is that it's always sweater weather... Oh boy... According to the team of analysts at QuoteWizard, Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way

Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
Wyoming Is 2023’s 6th Worst State to Start a Business

Starting a business is never easy. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about a fifth of all startups typically don’t survive past year one of operation, and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary. Staying afloat is difficult even under normal conditions, and even more so when dealing with a global pandemic, the highest inflation in decades, and labor shortages.
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow

Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Cowgirls Host Top-Ranked UNLV Tonight in Laramie

LARAMIE -- The two hottest teams in the Mountain West face-off Thursday night inside the Arena-Auditorium as the Wyoming Cowgirls welcome conference-leading UNLV for a 6:30 p.m., tip. UW is riding a current five-game winning streak while UNLV has won eight consecutive. Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on the...
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
