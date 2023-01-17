Read full article on original website
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has kicked off his second term, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state’s most vulnerable children. The Republican took the oath of office Saturday in front of the Tennessee Capitol on a bright sunny day. Lee pointed to his push to revamp the state’s complicated education funding system a the top accomplishments of his first term. He also pointed to his administration’s work with Ford Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis. Lee handily won reelection last fall.
Western Illinois defeats St. Thomas 60-56
MACOMB, Ill. — Trenton Massner’s 18 points helped Western Illinois defeat St. Thomas 60-56. Massner added seven rebounds for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Jesiah West finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks. The Tommies were led by Andrew Rohde, who posted 19 points and three steals.
Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT
JONESBORO, Ark. — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while shooting 10 of 16 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line and added three steals. Kamdyn Curfman shot 5 for 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. Avery Felts finished with 18 points for the Red Wolves.
