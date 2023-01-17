Recent Penn State grad announces candidacy for seat on State College Borough Council

Recent Penn State graduate Josh Portney, who’s served on the borough planning commission since December 2021, announced Tuesday his candidacy for a four-year seat on State College Borough Council.

Portney, who last month earned a bachelor’s in both political science and broadcast journalism, has been involved both locally and politically for several years. In addition to the borough planning commission, Portney has also served as the borough’s representative to the Centre Regional Planning Commission and has worked on several Democratic political campaigns in the region.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Portney outlined priorities such as strengthening the borough’s inclusivity/equality, potentially subsidizing rent for small business startups, improving the borough’s pedestrian/bike infrastructure and focusing on solutions to the housing crisis.

“Local governmental bodies like the State College Borough Council are the closest governing body to the people, and I will not take my responsibility lightly,” Portney said in a written statement. “I pledge to be a voice of, by and for the residents of State College.”

Portney is the second to officially announce his intent to run for one of borough council’s five open seats.

Incumbents Jesse Barlow and Janet Engeman cannot run for reelection because the borough’s home-rule charter prevents council members from serving for three consecutive terms. (They’ve served from 2016-2023). And the others — Deanna Behring, Nalini Krishnankutty and Peter Marshall — have yet to publicly declare their intentions

Portney, who plans to pursue a law degree at Penn State, called State College his “home.” He is also a Democratic Precinct Person for the 26th precinct, which includes parts of the Highlands Historical District.

“Through my four years as an undergraduate student, I fell in love with the community, the people, the spirit of this town and everything that comes with it,” Portney added.

So far, Portney and former Councilman Evan Myers are the only two candidates to publicly announce their candidacy.