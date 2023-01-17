Read full article on original website
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
q13fox.com
Auburn car dealership plagued by repeat break-ins, owner takes matters into own hands
AUBURN, Wash. - A car dealership owner is asking for help catching the men who allegedly keep breaking into his business. Behnam Ghafari, the 33-year-old owner of Auto Spot, says its been happening for months, he’s fed up and says he feels like he’s been stripped of his safety.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Chronicle
Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges
A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
KATU.com
1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo
POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Fleeing From Napavine Police in Stolen Vehicle Charged With Four Felonies
A man who allegedly fled from Napavine police officers in a stolen vehicle while possibly under the influence of narcotics on Sunday was charged with four separate felonies in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The pursuit began after a Napavine officer noticed that a 1996 Honda Civic parked at...
Chronicle
Onalaska Man Accused of Threatening Neighbor Charged With Felony Harassment
An Onalaska man accused of directing a racial slur and death threats toward a neighbor in November 2022 has been charged with felony harassment in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, William S. Hadley, 67, is accused of tailgating the victim’s vehicle from the victim’s Van Hoesen Road property to the Onalaska Shell Station on Nov. 21, 2022, before confronting him at the gas station.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Charged for Allegedly Driving Motorcycle at 100 MPH Past Multiple Patrol Vehicles Near Napavine
A Chehalis man accused of riding a motorcycle at over 100 mph past both a Napavine police officer and a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sept. 26, 2022, had his first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the...
nbcrightnow.com
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. In a motion filed last week in Snohomish County Superior Court, Richard Rotter’s...
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
q13fox.com
Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday. Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near...
Chronicle
Jordan Bowers, Mother of Missing Oakville Girl, Faces Potential 15-Year Sentence for Identity Theft
After longer than normal court docket sessions, a technical delay with the court reporter and an inconvenient timing for a computer update, the first hearing for Jordan Bowers regarding the charges of identity theft levied against her commenced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Grays Harbor Superior Court in Montesano. Bowers,...
Chronicle
Four Green Hill Students Arrested as JNET Makes Fentanyl Bust Following Overdose
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has arrested four Green Hill School inmates after busting a fentanyl scheme discovered after the overdose of an inmate last year, according to a news release. A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27. The...
Driver who got out of car after crash killed on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 405 were blocked at the Interstate 5 interchange in the Bothell-Lynnwood area after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash just before the Bothell Everett Highway/State Route 527 was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 4:25...
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Victim of Gold Bar hostage situation speaks to FOX 13
Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
A Centralia woman accused of stealing her neighbor’s three dogs and then lying about it to law enforcement pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree theft and obstruction charges in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The defendant, Debra Lee Cramer, 63, was initially charged on Dec. 20, 2022, and...
KATU.com
Man hit and killed after exiting vehicle following crash on I-405 in Bothell
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 405 in Bothell early Tuesday morning. The crash on southbound I-405 happened around 4:25 a.m. just north of the offramp to State Route 527, also known as Bothell-Everett Highway. The interstate and ramps in the area were closed for about six hours before reopening just after 10:30 a.m.
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
