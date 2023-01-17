ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Chronicle

Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges

A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
TENINO, WA
KATU.com

1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
POULSBO, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Man Accused of Threatening Neighbor Charged With Felony Harassment

An Onalaska man accused of directing a racial slur and death threats toward a neighbor in November 2022 has been charged with felony harassment in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, William S. Hadley, 67, is accused of tailgating the victim’s vehicle from the victim’s Van Hoesen Road property to the Onalaska Shell Station on Nov. 21, 2022, before confronting him at the gas station.
ONALASKA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. In a motion filed last week in Snohomish County Superior Court, Richard Rotter’s...
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday. Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges

Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Victim of Gold Bar hostage situation speaks to FOX 13

Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
KATU.com

Man hit and killed after exiting vehicle following crash on I-405 in Bothell

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 405 in Bothell early Tuesday morning. The crash on southbound I-405 happened around 4:25 a.m. just north of the offramp to State Route 527, also known as Bothell-Everett Highway. The interstate and ramps in the area were closed for about six hours before reopening just after 10:30 a.m.
BOTHELL, WA

