13 WHAM
Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building. Hours...
13 WHAM
RPD: Front door glass smashed at New City Café
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the New City Café on Parsells Ave for the report of a possibly burglary around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The caller had arrived to the location and noticed the front door glass was broken. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the damage done to...
13 WHAM
City reaches five-year labor agreement with Rochester Police Locust Club
Rochester, N.Y. - Mayor Malik Evans announced the city reached a new labor agreement with RPD's Locust Club, resolving a near three-year stalemate. The new five-year contract includes wage increases to keep officer pay competitive with surrounding police agencies. It also features provisions to support officer wellness, and increased flexibility...
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening Monroe County executive also wanted in 4 other counties
Rochester, N.Y. — Raymond Girard, 34, is wanted for crimes in at least five different counties. 13WHAM has learned about the new evidence discovered by police in the days leading up to his arrest earlier this month. New York State Police received a tip earlier this month that Girard...
13 WHAM
Prosecution and defense rest in Irondequoit murder trial; Closing arguments set for Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of Seth Larson, the Irondequoit man accused of murdering his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, in 2021. Larson did not testify on his own behalf, as both the prosecution and defense rested Friday. BACKGROUND: Testimony begins in trial...
13 WHAM
Brighton High School grad's CVA settlement believed to be largest in Monroe County
Brighton, N.Y. — It's believed to be the biggest single sex abuse settlement in Monroe County under the Child Victims Act. The settlement with the Brighton Central School District is worth $1.75 million. The victim, Tara Yellen, now 49, said the abuse started when she was a student at...
13 WHAM
Counter 'March for Life' protest held in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — On Friday, many pro-life advocates took to the streets of Washington D.C. for the first 'March of Life' after the supreme court overturned Roe V Wade. Back in Rochester, a counter-protest to the March of Life was held by advocates for pro-abortion rights. Rochester's chapter of...
13 WHAM
Police: Crash involving stolen car in Rochester linked to dangerous trend
Rochester, N.Y. — A quiet night for Joshua Dressler and his girlfriend turned frightening Tuesday, as police said a suspect in a stolen car crashed into two cars in front of their home on Vassar Street. "My room is the front room, and all we heard was a tire...
13 WHAM
Finger Lakes Winter Carnival returns this weekend
Canandaigua, N.Y. — The second annual Finger Lakes Winter Carnival is back in Canandaigua this weekend. The event showcases some of the best shops, food, and activities the area has to offer. "It's a time of year when so many of us think of warmth - whether it be...
13 WHAM
Gates police stepping up patrols, keeping close eye out for stolen cars
Gates, N.Y. — Police are on the lookout in Gates, paying closing attention for potential stolen cars. "Broken-out windows, missing license plates, or if the plates aren't matching the vehicle that they're on," said Lt. Matthew Pascarella from the Gates Police Department. "That's all indicators that we're out looking for."
13 WHAM
West Irondequoit school librarian chosen for Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A West Irondequoit school librarian leaves next month for the journey of a lifetime. Julianne Westrich was chosen as this year's 'Teacher on the Trail' for the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska. On Wednesday, Westrich talked to her students about some items she'll be bringing...
13 WHAM
Watermark Legacy in Penfield celebrates Grandma Appreciation Day
Penfield, N.Y. — Friday was Grandma Appreciation Day at Watermark Legacy at Willow Pong in Penfield. The center hosted a party for residents and the community. Don Alhart's Rotarian friends, Carm and Harriet Scalise took part in the festivities. It's was an event to help ease the transition from...
13 WHAM
Mark Assini to announce bid for Monroe County executive
Rochester, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is expected to announce Monday he's running for Monroe County executive as a Republican. Assini served as town supervisor from 2010 until his resignation in 2018, taking a position at a private sector company. BACKGROUND | Mark Assini to resign...
13 WHAM
Reports: Regal to close Mall at Greece Ridge movie theater amid bankruptcy
Greece, N.Y. — The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In its filing, Cineworld said it planned to reject leases for 39 theaters beginning Feb. 15, including Greece Ridge Stadium 12. Regal Bankruptcy...
13 WHAM
Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on Portland Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to Portland Ave and Norton Street for the report of a pedestrian struck around 11:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man laying in the roadway along with the striking vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: RCSD wants to see 'families thrive'
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is turning over a new leaf and admitting some faults, according to school board President Cynthia Elliott. "We've got to get it right," Elliott said in a recent interview. "I've been criticized of being forthright, but that's what we have to do. We have to break up that cycle of failure in our district. We can't continue with that."
13 WHAM
'It is time for new energy':18-year-old RCSD alum runs for spot on school board
Rochester, N.Y. — Isaiah Santiago graduated from School of the Arts last spring. Now, he wants to take what he experienced in the classroom to the board room on West Broad Street. On Wednesday, Santiago announced he would run for a spot on the Rochester City School District's Board...
13 WHAM
Diocese: Bishop Matthew Clark in 'declining health'
Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, is experiencing "declining health," according to the diocese. In a letter sent Wednesday to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark's condition "is now quite serious."
13 WHAM
National Guard helicopter crash victims remembered 2 years later
Mendon, N.Y. — On a cold January night two years ago, tragedy unfolded in Mendon. Christian Koch, Daniel Prial and Steven Skoda, all chief warrant officers with the New York National Guard, died when their UH-60 medical evaluation helicopter went down in a field during a training exercise. Koch...
13 WHAM
Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival
Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
