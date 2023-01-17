ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building. Hours...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Front door glass smashed at New City Café

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the New City Café on Parsells Ave for the report of a possibly burglary around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The caller had arrived to the location and noticed the front door glass was broken. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the damage done to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City reaches five-year labor agreement with Rochester Police Locust Club

Rochester, N.Y. - Mayor Malik Evans announced the city reached a new labor agreement with RPD's Locust Club, resolving a near three-year stalemate. The new five-year contract includes wage increases to keep officer pay competitive with surrounding police agencies. It also features provisions to support officer wellness, and increased flexibility...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Counter 'March for Life' protest held in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — On Friday, many pro-life advocates took to the streets of Washington D.C. for the first 'March of Life' after the supreme court overturned Roe V Wade. Back in Rochester, a counter-protest to the March of Life was held by advocates for pro-abortion rights. Rochester's chapter of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Finger Lakes Winter Carnival returns this weekend

Canandaigua, N.Y. — The second annual Finger Lakes Winter Carnival is back in Canandaigua this weekend. The event showcases some of the best shops, food, and activities the area has to offer. "It's a time of year when so many of us think of warmth - whether it be...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Gates police stepping up patrols, keeping close eye out for stolen cars

Gates, N.Y. — Police are on the lookout in Gates, paying closing attention for potential stolen cars. "Broken-out windows, missing license plates, or if the plates aren't matching the vehicle that they're on," said Lt. Matthew Pascarella from the Gates Police Department. "That's all indicators that we're out looking for."
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Watermark Legacy in Penfield celebrates Grandma Appreciation Day

Penfield, N.Y. — Friday was Grandma Appreciation Day at Watermark Legacy at Willow Pong in Penfield. The center hosted a party for residents and the community. Don Alhart's Rotarian friends, Carm and Harriet Scalise took part in the festivities. It's was an event to help ease the transition from...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Mark Assini to announce bid for Monroe County executive

Rochester, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is expected to announce Monday he's running for Monroe County executive as a Republican. Assini served as town supervisor from 2010 until his resignation in 2018, taking a position at a private sector company. BACKGROUND | Mark Assini to resign...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: RCSD wants to see 'families thrive'

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is turning over a new leaf and admitting some faults, according to school board President Cynthia Elliott. "We've got to get it right," Elliott said in a recent interview. "I've been criticized of being forthright, but that's what we have to do. We have to break up that cycle of failure in our district. We can't continue with that."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Diocese: Bishop Matthew Clark in 'declining health'

Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, is experiencing "declining health," according to the diocese. In a letter sent Wednesday to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark's condition "is now quite serious."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

National Guard helicopter crash victims remembered 2 years later

Mendon, N.Y. — On a cold January night two years ago, tragedy unfolded in Mendon. Christian Koch, Daniel Prial and Steven Skoda, all chief warrant officers with the New York National Guard, died when their UH-60 medical evaluation helicopter went down in a field during a training exercise. Koch...
MENDON, NY
13 WHAM

Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival

Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy