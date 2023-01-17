MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO