Key Biscayne, FL

Click10.com

No way out for pair of South Florida booze bandits, cops say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Sunny Isles Beach police say they caught a pair of booze bandits last Friday. Photos taken by the department’s officers show stacks and stacks of alcoholic beverages, worth about $1,500, from stores in Sunny Isles Beach and North Miami Beach inside an SUV driven by Glenese Dingle, 40, of Miami.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Woman burned in fiery crash with Miami-Dade detective

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman was hurt in a fiery two-car crash involving a Miami-Dade police detective in Miami Gardens Friday morning, according to police. The crash happened in the early morning hours at Northwest 12th Avenue and 183rd Street. Police said the detective was driving his or...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO SWAT team arrest man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. BSO district deputies and fire rescue responding near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. A man violated a restraining order and later fled the area. BSO SWAT team responded...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO SWAT team arrest man barricaded in Lauderhill residence

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

2 injured in shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz that was splattered with blood was towed away Thursday morning following a shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported in the early morning hours near the 3000 block of State Road 84. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera. In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

13 displaced in Dania Beach apartment fire

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An apartment fire in Dania Beach left eight adults, three children and two juveniles displaced Saturday morning. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane, crews received a call around 10:50 a.m. for a structure fire located near the 75th block of Northwest 13th Avenue.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for missing tourist from Atlanta

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 49-year-old tourist from Atlanta who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to authorities, Gerald Smith was reported missing after last being seen in the downtown area wearing a black shirt and gray and black sweatpants. Police said Smith is 5...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI

UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
BOCA RATON, FL

