Funds run out for special needs transportation program
Hope Network's ride program, which serves about 50 clients, shut down suddenly at the end of December.
Calvin University student earns national prize for research on former prisoners earning degrees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Calvin University student has received a national prize for her research on how access to higher education can help formerly incarcerated people be more successful reintegrating into society after prison. Emily Steen, a senior at Calvin, is one of three students across the country...
Fox17
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
Safety expert to share lessons from national school shootings with Kent County educators
KENT COUNTY, MI – A nationally recognized school safety expert is coming to Grand Rapids next week to talk to school leaders about risk management and how to keep kids safe in the event of a security threat. Jaclyn Schildkraut, a national expert on mass shooting research and author...
'It's certainly a positive thing': Dozens of West Michigan school districts receive funding for new school resource officers
LOWELL, Mich. — West Michigan school districts say they're getting new school resource officers, or SROs, after the state announced $25 million in security funding for education. More than two dozen school districts in the area are getting part of the funding, and Lowell Area Schools plans to hire...
Fox17
Corewell Health Center for Integrative Medicine- Muskegon expanding addiction services
Muskegon’s overdose rate is the 3rd highest in the state, second to Wayne and Genesee Counties. According to the Michigan system for Opioid Overdose Surveillance, Muskegon County had an estimated 76 overdose fatalities over the last year. To meet the needs of the community, Corewell Health has expanded addiction service options in Muskegon.
Holland homeless shelter in ‘urgent need’ of food donations after fire ruins most of pantry supply
HOLLAND, MI – A homeless shelter and resource center in Holland is in “urgent need” of food donations after a small fire Friday destroyed much of the mission’s supply. Gateway Mission officials have compiled a donation list of the needed food items, which includes boxed rice, cereal, noodles, dry milk and many other pantry staples.
Grant High School student comes forward as victim of human trafficking
Law enforcement and anti-human trafficking advocates often say that anyone can become a victim of human trafficking. That saying was proven true at Grant High School.
Annual gala to benefit cancer survivors in Muskegon Co.
The Muskegon YMCA is hosting its annual Black Tie at the Y event to benefit its Livestrong program.
Muskegon YMCA offers free cardiovascular wellness programs to those at high risk for heart disease, stroke
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon YMCA is making the community aware that it is offering free Cardiovascular Wellness Programs for people showing a high risk for heart disease and stroke. Muskegon, along with YMCAs in Saginaw, Bay City, Cadillac, Flint, and Owosso, are partnering to improve access to programs aimed...
Grand Rapids parents call for more security measures in district after second gun found this school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday night, concerned parents spoke out in Grand Rapids, calling on the district to add more security measures after a student brought a loaded gun to school. "I was scared," Brayden Monsalvo, a student at Burton Middle School says. He was in art class when...
Fox17
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Mary Free Bed hires new vice president of human resources
A local rehabilitation hospital recently welcomed a former Purdue University leader to its human resources team. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital this week said it hired Cynthia Springer as its new vice president of human resources. Springer brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience to her new role.
Kalamazoo adds another business to list of social district stops downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A business that opened last year is joining the downtown social district. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved another business to be part of its downtown social district, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased and carried around outside. Guess Who’s Dancing Fitness received approval for a social district...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
Amendment to deal that gave away public access to Muskegon Lake will go before city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Temporary public access to Muskegon Lake near the Shoreline Inn would be restored under a proposal before the Muskegon City Commission next week that officials also hope will settle a lawsuit. The walkway on a peninsula adjacent to the hotel and nearby Terrace Point Marina, as...
WILX-TV
Lansing man uses TikTok to grow his business, spread positive messages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not easy for small businesses to compete with larger corporations, but one man in Lansing is paving his own path to success and he’s doing it through social media. Aondray Worthy owns WalkWorthy, a store that sells custom menswear. You might come across...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Field and Fire Café offers pastries, locally sourced brunch in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a wholesome, locally sourced meal in downtown Grand Rapids? Field and Fire Café is the spot for a flavorful breakfast, lunch or a sweet bite of pastry. The café, at 820 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 100, serves both breakfast and lunch, along...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Burton Middle School
Authorities say a 13-year-old was taken into custody for bringing a gun to a Grand Rapids middle school.
