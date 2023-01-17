Muskegon’s overdose rate is the 3rd highest in the state, second to Wayne and Genesee Counties. According to the Michigan system for Opioid Overdose Surveillance, Muskegon County had an estimated 76 overdose fatalities over the last year. To meet the needs of the community, Corewell Health has expanded addiction service options in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO