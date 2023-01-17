ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Mary Free Bed hires new vice president of human resources

A local rehabilitation hospital recently welcomed a former Purdue University leader to its human resources team. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital this week said it hired Cynthia Springer as its new vice president of human resources. Springer brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience to her new role.
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
