Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
KTUL
Man with warrants tries hiding from police in attic before being taken into custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with warrants tried hiding from police officers in the attic of an occupied home on Friday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began just after noon when they received a call about a suspect wanted for first degree burglary at a home near East 33rd Street and North Yale Avenue.
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
KTUL
Man arrested after attempted break-in, threatening officers, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man after he allegedly tried breaking into a woman's home and then threatened police officers. Tulsa police say Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., they were called to an apartment complex near 71st and Peoria in reference to a man trying to break into an apartment.
KTUL
2 arrested with 6 pounds of cannabis, man assaults K9 officer, says Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was found with nearly six pounds of marijuana and assaulted a K9 officer Wednesday, Tulsa police said. The man, Shawn Scott, was attempting to flee after a traffic stop when a K9 officer helped police catch him. Officers said Scott tried to pry...
KTUL
Lighthorse police searching for wanted man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Criminal Investigation division is searching for a wanted man. Lighthorse police say Gary Wayne Fraser is wanted in connection to a hit and run that happened in Weleetka on Jan. 15. Fraser has felony warrants for homicide, leaving the scene...
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
Tulsa Police asking for help in finding robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. — TPD announced that this week’s most wanted is Kent Grayson Jr. He’s suspected of robbing a store near 23rd and South Jackson on Jan. 7. Investigators say Grayson has tattoos on his hands that read, “RX” and “69.”. Muhamad owns the...
KTUL
Woman arrested, accused of pointing BB gun at utility worker trying to turn off her gas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of threatening a utility employee who was trying to turn off the gas to her home. Officers said they responded to the home near 3rd and Mingo around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they learned an Oklahoma Natural Gas employee was at her home attempting to shut off the gas.
Woman Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Led To Pryor Man's Death
Mayes County prosecutors have charged a woman with first degree murder for selling fentanyl pills that led to a Pryor man’s deadly overdose. Pryor Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents are searching for Katelyn Young. They said Young sold fentanyl pills to Donielle Brigance, who then sold the...
Man rescued from trench in Tulsa, taken to hospital
A man is in the hospital after falling into a trench in north Tulsa off 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue.
KTUL
Washington County deputies take two into custody on murder complaints
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on first degree murder complaints. WCSO says that while investigating a possible missing person and suspicious incident, investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was for a home near the 39700 block of...
Man Accused Of Leading Osage Co. Deputies On Chase On Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
A man is in custody on Friday morning accused of leading Osage County Deputies on an early-morning chase on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say the chase ended in a crash near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road. Police say a TPD K9 unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
News On 6
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In November Identified, Wanted By Tulsa Police
Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department identified a wanted suspect accused of robbing a bank in November of last year. On Wednesday, TPD said Robbery Detectives positively identified Roderick Robinson, 46, as the suspect accused handing a note to the teller and demanding money at the MidFirst Bank on South Peoria Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for man with dementia last seen in Arkansas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department for a man last seen in Fort Smith, Ark. OHP says 75-year-oldDavid Mobley was last seen Friday leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith. He was driving a red 2011 Dodge R1500 truck with OK license plate 2516GT.
Man Accused By Police Of Attempting To Kidnap Lowes Employee In Bartlesville Arrested
A man police say attempted to kidnap an employee at a store in Bartlesville is in custody on Wednesday, police say. The Bartlesville Police Department said that video shows a man identified as Quincy Wilson attempting to forcibly remove a female Lowes employee from the store on Tuesday. Captain Andrew...
