Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Man with warrants tries hiding from police in attic before being taken into custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with warrants tried hiding from police officers in the attic of an occupied home on Friday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began just after noon when they received a call about a suspect wanted for first degree burglary at a home near East 33rd Street and North Yale Avenue.
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
KTUL

Man arrested after attempted break-in, threatening officers, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man after he allegedly tried breaking into a woman's home and then threatened police officers. Tulsa police say Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., they were called to an apartment complex near 71st and Peoria in reference to a man trying to break into an apartment.
KTUL

Lighthorse police searching for wanted man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Criminal Investigation division is searching for a wanted man. Lighthorse police say Gary Wayne Fraser is wanted in connection to a hit and run that happened in Weleetka on Jan. 15. Fraser has felony warrants for homicide, leaving the scene...
KRMG

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
KRMG

Tulsa Police asking for help in finding robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. — TPD announced that this week’s most wanted is Kent Grayson Jr. He’s suspected of robbing a store near 23rd and South Jackson on Jan. 7. Investigators say Grayson has tattoos on his hands that read, “RX” and “69.”. Muhamad owns the...
News On 6

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for man with dementia last seen in Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department for a man last seen in Fort Smith, Ark. OHP says 75-year-oldDavid Mobley was last seen Friday leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith. He was driving a red 2011 Dodge R1500 truck with OK license plate 2516GT.
