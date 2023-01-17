ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Desantis speaks out on migrant crisis

(WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out on the migrant crisis at the border in South Florida. He criticized President Joe Biden and laid out how he himself is trying to help. “Basically, Biden is leaving the Coast Guard out to dry,” the governor said in an interview. “He’s not sending any more vessels or any more support. They don’t have enough to intercept all the boats that are trying to come primarily from Cuba, but also from Haiti. So what we’re doing with our assets, we’re out there in the Florida straits, we’re using reconnaissance. We are alerting to the Coast Guard. When boats are there, we’re stopping boats, and then the Coast Guard are picking these folks up.”
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
WSVN-TV

Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
