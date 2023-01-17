Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
MCC to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College will host its Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, “We Are the Dream”, Monday, Jan. 23, starting at 1 p.m. in the McCain Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall. Campus and community residents are invited. There is no admission charge. MCC Trustee,...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County School District earns high ranking for graduation rates
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education released its 2021-2022 school year graduation and dropout rates, which reflect the highest-ever statewide graduation rate of 88.9% and a statewide dropout rate of 9%. Our very own Kemper County High School seniors showed out in a big way. The...
WTOK-TV
Six recognized by Lauderdale County School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Six people were awarded the Lauderdale County School District’s top honors Thursday night. News 11 was there to ask each of them how they felt about getting their awards. “Well, I know I work with some really, really talented teachers. So, I was a little...
WTOK-TV
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
WTOK-TV
Friday blood drive benefits Sara Smith
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood drive continues until 4 p.m. Friday to help a local woman. Mississippi Blood Services has a mobile collection bus set up outside First State Bank at the corner of 8th Street and 22nd Avenue. It’s for the benefit of Sara Smith. Giving blood takes about 30 minutes.
WTOK-TV
WTOK News 11 launches new set
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch. “Every single team member has...
WTOK-TV
Get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras, Arti Gras style
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Pull out your masquerade ball gowns, and masks as the streets of Meridian turn purple and gold to celebrate Mardi Gras but in a different way. The Meridian ACES are hosting the first-ever ArtiGras Ball. There will be many tents set up outside of Jeans in downtown Meridian. Each tent is going to be showing off many different pieces of art from local and out-of-state artists. There is also going to be live music and activities keeping the party going all night long.
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Karen Achord Plummer
Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Achord Plummer will begin at 9:00 AM Monday, January 23, 2023 at Community Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Stanley Luntungan and Mr. Chuck Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at 11:00 AM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
‘Drinks on Me’ play debuts at Meridian Little Theatre this Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are ready to have a groovy good time this weekend, the Meridian Little Theatre has a treat for you. The theater has a brand-new play called ‘Drinks On Me’ premiering this Saturday. The play is set in 70s, where the owners of...
WTOK-TV
Milling, paving to start Monday on Sela Ward Parkway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Milling and paving work is scheduled to start Jan. 23, on Sela Ward Parkway. Senior Project Engineer Gabe Faggard of Neel-Shaffer, Inc., said crews will begin removing the existing asphalt Monday, with paving expected to begin later in the week. Work will take place between North Frontage Road and Front Street. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures during this time.
WTOK-TV
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has issued a self-imposed Boil Water Notice for customers who live south of Sharon Drive and north of H. W. White Road. The precautionary advisory was necessary because the system lost pressure due to a broken water line. When pressure is restored,...
WTOK-TV
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors called for an emergency session on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., at the Wayne County Courthouse in Waynesboro. It was called by Jerry Hutto, the president of the board of supervisors. According to the notice of emergency board...
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WTOK-TV
ECCC falls to Itawamba, now 1-3 in conference play
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - #24 Itawamba stormed into Decatur and left with a victory, 80-68. Despite the Warriors opening up hot from beyond the arc, they were outscored 33-24 in the first half. ECCC was able to keep up better in the second and scored more consistently, but 44 points were not enough.
WDAM-TV
Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
WTOK-TV
EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes. “I feel great coming in. They recruited me pretty hard and then I got a connection with coach, because we both from the same county and I knew that coming here would help me out and grow a whole lot better,” Keyes said. “First and foremost I want to thank God for leading me to this spot,” he said.
