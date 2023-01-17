MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Pull out your masquerade ball gowns, and masks as the streets of Meridian turn purple and gold to celebrate Mardi Gras but in a different way. The Meridian ACES are hosting the first-ever ArtiGras Ball. There will be many tents set up outside of Jeans in downtown Meridian. Each tent is going to be showing off many different pieces of art from local and out-of-state artists. There is also going to be live music and activities keeping the party going all night long.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO