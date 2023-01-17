ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte man’s death at Gaston construction site under state work safety review

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

State workplace safety inspectors are investigating a Charlotte man’s death at a Gaston County construction site, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Labor said Tuesday.

Mario Zambrano was found dead just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Nixon Road, Belmont Police Chief Boyce Falls said in a news release.

Police described the incident as an “industrial accident” involving an excavator.

Police offered no further details about how they believe Zambrano died. “The incident is still being investigated at this time,” according to the release.

The N.C. Occupational Safety and Health Division has opened an inspection into what happened, Labor Department spokeswoman Erin Wilson told The Charlotte Observer. No further details were available, she said.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call Belmont Police Detective Mike Harris at 704-825-3792.

