Crawford County, GA

The Georgia Sun

Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night

MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Dexter

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital after being shot during an argument Wednesday. That’s according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says deputies responded to a home on Dublin Eastman Road in reference to a person being shot. Deputies say...
DEXTER, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man, mother arrested in connection to shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection to a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with Involuntary...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man found fatally shot on Lincoln St.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being found shot in the chest on Lincoln Street. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded and found a 47-year-old...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Teens suspected in Warner Robins Home Invasion

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In the early hours of Monday, January 16th, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported home invasion on Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The residents of the home say they were awakened by the sound of breaking glass around 4:40 a.m.,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter

DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
DEXTER, GA

