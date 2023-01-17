Read full article on original website
Husband found dead alongside wife, child after being shot in driveway on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon identified
1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night
39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area.
Woman who died after being hit by car on Harris Road and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts at the intersection of Harris Road and Pio Nono Avenue Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 40-year-old woman was hit...
GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
Two 14-year-olds suspects in Monday night home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 14-year-olds broke into a home on Monday. They say around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a home invasion at 402 Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The people inside woke up to the sounds of breaking glass....
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Dexter
DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital after being shot during an argument Wednesday. That’s according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says deputies responded to a home on Dublin Eastman Road in reference to a person being shot. Deputies say...
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
Macon man, mother arrested in connection to shooting death
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection to a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with Involuntary...
Man found fatally shot on Lincoln St.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being found shot in the chest on Lincoln Street. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded and found a 47-year-old...
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
Man dead after being found shot in car on Lincoln Street identified
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot on Lincoln Street in Macon. It happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 2 a.m. according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies responded to a call about a person shot when they found...
36-year-old woman facing drug charges after Bibb investigators execute warrant
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested and is facing drug charges Friday. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of Ash Street.
Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Forsyth Road Subway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened at Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Witnesses told deputies two male suspects entered the store, one of whom was armed with a firearm. The...
Teens suspected in Warner Robins Home Invasion
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In the early hours of Monday, January 16th, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported home invasion on Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The residents of the home say they were awakened by the sound of breaking glass around 4:40 a.m.,...
28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter
DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
