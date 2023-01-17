Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
LeBron James reminded he's really old by Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr.: 'You played against my dad'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been a member of the NBA for a long time. LeBron is in the midst of his 20th season in the league, and while his age hasn't shown up in his play, opposing players have no problem broaching the subject. That's exactly what...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Magic Johnson Was ‘Scared to Death’ Moving to Los Angeles and Barely Left His Apartment for 2 Years
Before he became a Hollywood fixture, Magic Johnson had to move from Michigan to Los Angeles. The transition, it seems, was a bit of a challenge. The post Magic Johnson Was ‘Scared to Death’ Moving to Los Angeles and Barely Left His Apartment for 2 Years appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"You take Michael off that team, and Scottie moves down to fifth" - Larry Bird revealed his honest take on Scottie Pippen
Contrary to what Bird said, another Celtics legend thinks Pippen could've accomplished a lot on his own.
Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: ‘I’m not doing that’
At a White House ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors, 80-year-old President Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the championship team, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying “I’m not doing that.” After the Warriors assembled for the photo on Tuesday, Biden and Harris stood in front of the team, which has won four championships in eight years, and appeared to discuss where they would pose. “I’ll tell you what,” Biden said to Harris before bending down on his right knee, making a thumbs up gesture. The vice president laughed and said, “I’m not...
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0