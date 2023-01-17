Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police in Manheim, Lancaster County, investigate shots fired incident
MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say someone fired shots early Friday morning in Manheim, Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of South Main Street. Police said they found spent shell casings but no victim. The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing York County teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
abc27.com
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
foxbaltimore.com
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
Driver fell asleep at the wheel, overturned car: Lititz police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) concluded its investigation of a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the LBPD, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County. The car left the road, struck a large...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe after search detail in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A missing juvenile was found safe following a search detail in Lancaster County. Police in Lancaster County began a search detail on Wednesday night. The incident began at the intersection of River and Breneman Road in Manor Township at 7:52 p.m. According to Lancaster...
WGAL
Police searching for missing York County man
State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
York County police ask residents to register cameras to help investigations
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras to potentially help law enforcement catch suspects. “When a crime takes place in a public area, we often spend a lot of time going door to door to see if residents/business owners have security cameras […]
abc27.com
Men accused of stealing TVs while faking heart attack in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police say two men allegedly stole two televisions while one faked a medical episode. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Jan. 15 two men entered a BJ’s Wholesale Club checkout line with two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
abc27.com
Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
Roadway in Columbia closed by water main break
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break has closed a street in Columbia, Lancaster County, until further notice, authorities said Friday. The break was reported shortly after noon on the 1100 block of Central Avenue, according to Columbia Borough Police. The street will be closed until further notice,...
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
WGAL
Police in York County seek thieves who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are trying to identify two people who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's. Their getaway was caught on surveillance video. You can see that in the player above. It happened at the Kohl's on Pleasant Valley Road in...
