York County, PA

WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver injured in Lebanon County crash

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on missing York County teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

abc27.com

Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Driver fell asleep at the wheel, overturned car: Lititz police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) concluded its investigation of a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the LBPD, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County. The car left the road, struck a large...
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing York County man

State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. teenager reported missing

A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough

MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Roadway in Columbia closed by water main break

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break has closed a street in Columbia, Lancaster County, until further notice, authorities said Friday. The break was reported shortly after noon on the 1100 block of Central Avenue, according to Columbia Borough Police. The street will be closed until further notice,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
