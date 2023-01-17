ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

A glimpse of the Beloved Community in South Memphis

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned what he called a Beloved Community. The Beloved Community, in King’s vision, is the culmination of all the world he was working toward; it includes a place with an understanding that our connection with one another demands that we ensure all of us have what we need, that the answer to injustice is acknowledging our mutual humanity.
No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it

After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
If you’re not from Memphis, you probably won’t get this

When I think of home, I think of a place where there’s tenacity overflowing… Memphis. It’s the heartbeat of the civil rights movement. It’s the center of today’s music. It’s where the first Black built neighborhood in the United States exists. Memphis, the place where we ain’t scared to take a risk. Memphis. A place where we stamp the phrase “WHOOP THAT TRICK!” But we mean it out of love. We’re just oftentimes misunderstood, but you got to know that IT’S ALL GOOD. We’re no lemons off the lot though. BIG MEMPHIS, BIG MEMPHIS!! Shout out to all our cousins in Chicago, Atlanta and every part of Mississippi. Those places are nice, but they ain’t quite like Memphis, Memphis, Memphis!!!
ABOUT

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

