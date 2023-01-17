When I think of home, I think of a place where there’s tenacity overflowing… Memphis. It’s the heartbeat of the civil rights movement. It’s the center of today’s music. It’s where the first Black built neighborhood in the United States exists. Memphis, the place where we ain’t scared to take a risk. Memphis. A place where we stamp the phrase “WHOOP THAT TRICK!” But we mean it out of love. We’re just oftentimes misunderstood, but you got to know that IT’S ALL GOOD. We’re no lemons off the lot though. BIG MEMPHIS, BIG MEMPHIS!! Shout out to all our cousins in Chicago, Atlanta and every part of Mississippi. Those places are nice, but they ain’t quite like Memphis, Memphis, Memphis!!!

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 DAYS AGO