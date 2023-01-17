Read full article on original website
A glimpse of the Beloved Community in South Memphis
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned what he called a Beloved Community. The Beloved Community, in King’s vision, is the culmination of all the world he was working toward; it includes a place with an understanding that our connection with one another demands that we ensure all of us have what we need, that the answer to injustice is acknowledging our mutual humanity.
A year later, members of the Memphis Seven inspire a new generation of workers
Near a main intersection, less than a mile away from the University of Memphis, the Poplar-Highland Starbucks is one of the city’s busiest. It’s also an epicenter of a reviving labor movement. On Jan. 17, 2022 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a small organizing committee launched...
Memphis landlords discriminate based on race, source of income, study finds
Property managers in middle-class Shelby County neighborhoods frequently discriminate against potential tenants with Section 8 vouchers — especially if they’re Black — according to a major new report. The report documented three years of research in Memphis by the National Fair Housing Alliance and the NAACP’s Legal...
No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it
After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
If you’re not from Memphis, you probably won’t get this
When I think of home, I think of a place where there’s tenacity overflowing… Memphis. It’s the heartbeat of the civil rights movement. It’s the center of today’s music. It’s where the first Black built neighborhood in the United States exists. Memphis, the place where we ain’t scared to take a risk. Memphis. A place where we stamp the phrase “WHOOP THAT TRICK!” But we mean it out of love. We’re just oftentimes misunderstood, but you got to know that IT’S ALL GOOD. We’re no lemons off the lot though. BIG MEMPHIS, BIG MEMPHIS!! Shout out to all our cousins in Chicago, Atlanta and every part of Mississippi. Those places are nice, but they ain’t quite like Memphis, Memphis, Memphis!!!
