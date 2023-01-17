ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged

By Emma Collins
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on fire, and threw it on the floor.

He allegedly then attempted to light a packet of grease from the counter and throw it at the manager.

Firefighters say they found the items, and confirmed they were intentionally set on fire.

Investigators say the unnamed suspect refused to speak with the Arson Task Force. He is now in the Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment. A motive is unclear at this time.

