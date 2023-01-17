Read full article on original website
Related
Leslie Jones promises to be herself hosting 'The Daily Show'
NEW YORK — (AP) — Comedian Leslie Jones will be taking a temporary whirl as host of "The Daily Show" this week, and she says viewers can expect her trademark — some blunt, edgy humor. “I’m not Jon Stewart. I’m not Trevor Noah, I’m Leslie Jones. So...
Trevor Noah Reveals How Stephen Colbert Inspired His Run At 'The Daily Show'
The comedian told Colbert he feels like he doesn’t “need to know” all the news since his exit at "The Daily Show."
Comedians Bill Maher, Jon Stewart being considered by CNN to fill primetime void left by Chris Cuomo: report
CNN could bring on a comedian such as Bill Maher or Jon Stewart to fill the gaping hole in its primetime lineup left by Chris Cuomo, according to a new report.
Andy Cohen Feels Excluded From the Recognition Other Late-Night Talk Show Hosts Receive Despite Being on Bravo’s Late Night for 13 Years
Andy Cohen was even excluded from a magazine's celebration of his late-night talk-show host colleagues. Here's how it went down.
Chris Cuomo ‘Dying’ To Return To Network Television, Making ‘Inquires’ To ABC After Amy Robach & TJ Holmes' Scandal
Ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo has already started circling like a vulture over the Good Morning America carnage after co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were suddenly yanked off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Chris is dying to make a triumphant return to network television and the scandal with Amy and T.J. has him smelling an opportunity,” spilled a source. “He’s already made some discreet inquiries and is fantasizing about filling any opening at ABC,” said the insider. Chris, 52, was sacked last year by CNN following allegations of sexually harassing a subordinate and also violating journalistic ethics by aiding his...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
One Late Night Talk Show Host Almost Beat Brendan Fraser For His Role In ‘The Whale’
Late Late Show host James Corden revealed that he almost got the main role in the award-nominated film The Whale. Brendan Fraser ended up getting the part and his role in the film is being called his big comeback. The film is about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter.
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and other celebrities pay tribute to the late Barbara Walters
Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and many others paid tribute to Barbara Walters following her death at the age of 93.
‘Daily Show’ guest host Leslie Jones ‘ready to go kill it’
“The Daily Show” returns Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its first show in the post-Trevor Noah era — with Leslie Jones as the first of its rotating roster of guest hosts. Jones, 55, said she only asked one person for advice while she was preparing to step behind the desk left vacant by the departure of Noah, who hosted Comedy Central’s late-night franchise from 2015-2022. “Just Chris Rock,” she told The Post. “He told me not to be Trevor [Noah] and not to be Jon Stewart, just be myself. I’m Leslie Jones, so it’s gonna be totally different, at least for me. Just...
Aubrey Plaza & Chloe Fineman Start Making Out In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo: Watch
Aubrey Plaza, 38, is already delivering memorable moments at Studio 8H before she hosts Saturday Night Live. The NBC sketch comedy series released a promo on Jan. 18 where Aubrey and cast member Chloe Fineman, 34, are alone in the audience at the studio and bonding over their shared love of impressions. “I’m excited,” Aubrey says about hosting SNL for the first time on Jan. 21. “And oh my God, I love your impressions. Drew Barrymore is my favorite,” The White Lotus star also says.
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance
Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Thursday, January 19, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A then-record 68 percent of all television sets in the United States — more than the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower the following day — tuned in for the birth of Little Ricky on CBS sitcom “I Love Lucy” in 1953…CBS anthology drama “The Millionaire” began its six season run in 1955. The series told the stories of people who were given one million dollars from a benefactor who insisted they must never know his identity, with one exception…On an episode of ABC’s “Batman” in 1967, “It’s My Party” singer Lesley Gore portrayed Catwoman’s sidekick Pussycat…CBS primetime newsmagazine “48 Hours” opened in 1988. In the mid-2000s, the program transitioned into its current format, originally known as “48 Hours Mystery”, which mainly presents true crime documentaries…On an episode of CBS mystery drama “Murder, She Wrote” in 1992, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) visited Universal Studios to discuss the filming of one of her novels, but discovered the producer (Ron Liebman) bludgeoned to death in the foyer of the infamous Bates house — the setting of Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1960 thriller “Psycho.”
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
Conspiracy theories surround Scooby-Doo spinoff ‘Velma’: ‘Leftists are claiming it was a right wing psyop'
Some internet personalities are claiming that Scooby-Doo reboot "Velma" is so bad that it must be a conservative “psy-op” intended to embarrass the woke left.
msn.com
15 Rare Photos of Betty White When She Was Young
Slide 1 of 16: There's no actress quite like Betty White. In 2018, the Golden Girls icon celebrated her 80th year in the entertainment industry. In that time, she became one of the very first women to host a television show, star in a sitcom, and earn an Emmy Award. We could go on and on about all of her success, but you know what's even more fun? Looking back at old photos!
Comments / 0