Beech Grove, IN

News4Jax.com

Florida congressman Steube injured after falling off ladder

SARASOTA, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit after Wednesday's 25-foot (7.6-meters) fall. His injuries are...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico will be due in court next week for a detention hearing. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23 hearing...
NEW MEXICO STATE
News4Jax.com

W.Va. bills pass on carbon sequestration, hydrogen hubs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two bills designed make it easier for West Virginia to attract hydrogen hubs and carbon sequestration projects to the historically coal-dependent state are headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. The bills, which won final approval from the state legislature on Friday, would allow...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Lithium miner cited for violating endangered flower habitat

RENO, Nev. – Five days after the U.S. Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to an Australian mining company pursuing a lithium project in Nevada, federal land managers cited it for trespassing within the habitat of an endangered flower. The Bureau of Land Management said in Wednesday's...
NEVADA STATE

