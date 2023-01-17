Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Department uses new skills to rescue man stuck in elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Firefighters got to put their new elevator rescue skills to use when a man became stuck in an elevator on Thursday. According to the CFD Facebook page, firefighters were unable to reach the elevator car by opening the doors. A specialized piece of equipment was used to rescue the man in the old Church Street Square Building in Champaign.
WAND TV
Crews called to early morning fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – The Charleston Fire Department was called out for a fire early Thursday morning. Around 2:15 a.m. crews responded to a two-story home in the 800 block of 10th St. that is broken up into multiple apartments. Fire and smoke were coming from the rear apartment.
WAND TV
Weekly Recap January 16-20
(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. Over the weekend, well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he had been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr., the Springfield man who died after being strapped, facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers. On Thursday, the family of Earl Moore Jr. held an emotional press conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit against the two EMS workers and the company that employed them. Meanwhile, both EMS workers have been in court; both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.
WAND TV
Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
WAND TV
Toddler's death under investigation by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who died after allegedly falling down a flight of stairs. According to police, on January 19, around 12:05 a.m., Danville Police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to a three-year-old female child being treated for serious injuries.
WAND TV
'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur. On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
WAND TV
Champaign Park District seeking volunteer coaches for spring
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Park District is looking for volunteer coaches ahead of its spring youth sports season. Coaches receive registration credits that can be used by youth players in their households. Head coaches receive a $45 household credit, while Assistant Coaches receive a $20 credit (both for future seasons).
WAND TV
Decatur Craft Beer Festival returns to downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Craft beer will be flowing in Central Park this spring. The Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) is bringing the Decatur Craft Beer Festival to Downtown Decatur on Saturday, May 13. The event has been held in downtown before but this will be the first time...
WAND TV
Champaign realtors discuss changes in housing market
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — 2023 might provide better conditions for home buyers according to Champaign County Association of REALTORS. Inflation, high interest rates, and economic uncertainty dampened consumer demand in the housing market in 2022. “Housing is a basic need and individuals will always want to make purchasing decisions...
WAND TV
Everclear coming to perform at the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Everclear is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater with special guests Lit and Unchained June 30. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon...
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
WAND TV
Puddle of Mudd to perform at the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Puddle of Mudd is coming to perform at the Devon along with special guest Saliva. The show will be July 15. It is included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for the show will go on sale at a later date. Ticket pricing:. Pit...
WAND TV
Team of the Week: Mt. Zion Boys Basketball
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Mt. Zion boys basketball. The Braves are 19-2 this season and have not lost a game in nearly one month. Head Coach Dale Schuring says their success is due to their team's depth. As a result, Mt. Zion believes they can run the floor with any team in the area.
WAND TV
Illini Men's Hoops Prepares for Home Battle With Indiana
The Illinois men's basketball team has their sights set on keeping their conference stretch alive against Indiana tomorrow night. Despite a poor start to Big Ten play Brad Underwood and the the Illini are on a four game win streak. The four game stretch is longest active streak in the...
WAND TV
Illini men's basketball stumbles against Indiana, 80-65
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois men's basketball team had a tough time keeping pace with visiting Indiana Thursday night as the Hoosiers took the victory, 80-65. A 19 day stretch with limited rest led to a fatigued Illini squad, that shot just 9-23 from the free throw line. Terrence...
Comments / 0