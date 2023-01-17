The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit with the city over safety inspection legislation that could threaten the opening of schools this fall. The law, which passed in City Council and was signed by Mayor Jim Kenney in June 2022, requires one-third of the school district's schools to be inspected for asbestos and lead paint and for the water quality to be tested by Aug. 1, with another third of schools tested in 2024 and the final third checked by 2025.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO