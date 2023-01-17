ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Pops evicted from Kimmel Center for failing to make $520,000 payment

The Kimmel Cultural Campus cut off its relationship with Philly Pops on Friday afternoon after warning the ensemble that it must pay its debts or face eviction. All upcoming Philly Pops performances have been suspended while the group restructures its business model and gains financial security, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center said in a message posted to its website.
Cobbs Creek Golf Course receives zoning approval despite environmental concerns

The Cobbs Creek Foundation jumped another hurdle to restoring the historic Philadelphia golf course now owned by the city. This week, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission voted to approve exemptions allowing the golf course to construct taller buildings and clear them from restrictions on steep slopes, a provision to prevent runoffs and erosion. Ultimately the bill has to be approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Jim Kenney.
School District of Philadelphia suing the city over building safety requirement law

The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit with the city over safety inspection legislation that could threaten the opening of schools this fall. The law, which passed in City Council and was signed by Mayor Jim Kenney in June 2022, requires one-third of the school district's schools to be inspected for asbestos and lead paint and for the water quality to be tested by Aug. 1, with another third of schools tested in 2024 and the final third checked by 2025.
