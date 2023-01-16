The Atlanta BeltLine means a lot of different things to different people. For some, it’s a destination—a place to hang out and grab a drink or a selfie. For others, it’s a means to a healthier lifestyle. And for others still, it’s a way a life. Hugh Malkin and his family fall into the latter category. Tired of the traffic and the congestion, Hugh and his wife longed for a more bike and pedestrian lifestyle that they had known in the early days of their relationship in Europe. The Atlanta BeltLine provided an opportunity to create that.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO