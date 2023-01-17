ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Candlelight vigil set for Tuesday evening for the mom and daughter claimed by Hazlet blaze

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
HAZLET−A vigil for Jacqueline Montanaro and her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn, who died Saturday from injuries suffered in in a fire in their Brookside Avenue home, is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Park.

Hazlet Mayor Michael Sachs and Police Chaplain Barry Mulligan will open the vigil, followed by a colleague of Montanaro's, a Customs and Border Protection officer. Family members may also speak.

"I think this is a help to the family," Sachs said. "This is a community that stands up and supports people. It makes me a proud person, mayor, resident."

The vigil will be held at the park's gazebo at 1776 Union Ave. and the event will move to the adjacent James J. Cullen Center afterward. Officials are asking the public to use the Green Acres Drive entrance, since the Union Avenue entrance to the park will be closed. Parking will be available in the Swim Club lot.

Montanaro rushed into the burning home to save the girl, her husband, William Montanaro said in a statement.

"Jackie was a hero," he said. "I am heartbroken. I have lost the love of my life – my beautiful wife, Jackie – and my sweet, loving, spunky little girl, Madelyn."

The couple has another daughter, Elena, 8.

The family's dog, Duchess, a copper golden doodle, was found dead in the home Monday, William Montanaro's brother, Domenico said.

"The neighborhood was out in droves looking for her," Domenico Montanaro said. "We want to express our profound thanks to the Hazlet community and surrounding towns for their tireless efforts to search for Duchess and their ongoing support for our family."

The fire gutted one side of the two-story home and burne through the roof of the other side early Friday. A cause has not yet been established, Sachs said.

Domenico said a viewing for the mother and daughter is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holmdel Funeral Home at 26 South Holmdel Road in Holmdel. A funeral is set for Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict's Church at 165 Bethany Road in Holmdel.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

